Parliament: Sticking points remain in government support schemes for parents
SINGAPORE - As part of efforts to get Singaporeans to have more children, changes to the Child Development Co-Savings Act will give more help to retrenched parents and those of stillborn and adopted children.
Employers who voluntarily grant paid parental leave to employees who have not met the minimum three-month employment criterion to qualify for parental leave schemes, will also be reimbursed under changes to the law.