S'pore will nurture more local firms to compete globally, help SMEs strengthen and transform: Tan See Leng

SINGAPORE - Singapore will look to nurture more high potential local firms so that they become globally competitive. It will also continue to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) develop and transform.

These strategies are key to the Republic's longer-term plan to build and sustain a vibrant ecosystem of local enterprises that are future-ready and able to seize international opportunities, said Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng in Parliament on Friday (March 4).

To this end, a new programme - the Singapore Global Executive Programme - will be launched in the second half of 2022 to help local enterprises build a pipeline of young local talent who can potentially take on regional or global leadership positions.

Overseen by Enterprise Singapore (ESG), the programme will also help firms enhance their human capital capabilities and attractiveness as employers.

The programme was announced by Dr Tan during the debate on the Ministry of Trade and Industry's budget, in response to questions from MPs such as Mr Shawn Huang (Jurong GRC) and Mr Saktiandi Supaat (Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC) on how Singapore will ensure firms have access to the talent they need.

In his speech, Dr Tan spoke about Singapore's Enterprise 2030 strategy - the Government's plan to ensure that the Republic builds and sustains an ecosystem of companies that are future-ready and able to compete globally.

He noted how the country has seen the emergence of a new generation of "local champions" over the last few years, with 22 home-grown start-ups having reached unicorn status and many firms making a name for themselves internationally.

"These are the bright spots in our enterprise landscape. We will intensify our efforts to identify, nurture and grow many more promising local enterprises," said Dr Tan.

In this aspect, the ministry will launch an initiative to cultivate a new generation of Singapore global enterprises, he said.

ESG and the Economic Development Board (EDB) will provide tailored assistance to firms with strong growth potential and global ambitions, while resources from across government agencies and partners will be tapped to support such high-potential enterprises in areas such as innovation and internationalisation.

The Corporate Venture Launchpad, a pilot programme launched last year to support companies to incubate and launch new businesses, will be expanded to support a wider range of companies, Dr Tan said.

A mergers and acquisitions grant to co-fund qualifying spend on Singapore-based professional and financial advisory services incurred will be launched by EDB.

Ms Jessica Tan (East Coast GRC) had asked about the progress of the Local Enterprises Fund @ 65, a $1 billion fund co-invested by the Government and state investor Temasek. The fund is one of three funds recently launched to provide growth capital to Singapore enterprises and help them work towards an eventual public listing here.