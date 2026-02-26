Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Next-generation space capabilities have been earmarked for growth in Singapore’s developing space sector.

SINGAPORE - Advanced technologies for earth observation, satellite communications and space asset management, as well as geospatial applications for urban planning, disaster management and environmental monitoring have been earmarked for growth in Singapore’s developing space sector .

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong said Singapore will continue to invest in these next-generation space capabilities.

“These are high-growth segments of the global space economy, and have the potential to generate economic value-add for Singapore and good jobs for Singaporeans in engineering, data science and geospatial analytics,” he said in a written parliamentary reply on Feb 26.

He was responding to questions from Mr Victor Lye (Ang Mo Kio GRC) on Singapore’s role in the global space economy, following an announcement that the Republic will be setting up a national space agency come April 1.

The upcoming National Space Agency of Singapore (NSAS) will spearhead Singapore’s efforts to fully harness the opportunities of the global space economy, which is projected to reach US$1.8 trillion (S$2.3 trillion) by 2035, up from over US$600 billion in 2023.

Mr Gan said Singapore’s strong foundations in aerospace, microelectronics, precision engineering and artificial intelligence will position the nation well in the rapidly expanding space economy.

At present, Singapore’s expertise lies in the building of small satellites that can cut through cloud cover to take snapshots of the earth, and in using quantum technology to ensure information sent from space – to support the climate and maritime sectors for example – cannot be hacked.

There are more than 70 companies and 2,000 professionals involved in activities from designing and making space parts to providing satellite-based services.

Also, Singapore has launched more than 30 satellites over the past two decades. ST Engineering, for one, co-owns three satellites with the Government to support both national and commercial needs, from tracking maritime developments to weather monitoring.

The newly announced NSAS will build on the work of Singapore’s existing space office called the Office for Space Technology and Industry (OSTIn).

A new operations centre will consolidate the retrieval and analysis of satellite images on behalf of government agencies. It will also explore launching more satellites to meet future national requirements and uses in the equatorial region.

NSAS will also enact laws in Singapore that will support the industry, while meeting high standards on space safety and the responsible management of space assets.

To Mr Lye’s question on the talent pipeline, Mr Gan said that space is an interdisciplinary field. Its talent needs are generally met by graduates trained in areas such as electrical and mechanical engineering, computer engineering, computer science and data science.

Courses allowing students to design and build satellite systems and space-related applications are offered by local universities. The NTU Satellite Research Centre, for one, has built and sent up 13 satellites for research purposes since 2011, and these projects have involved undergraduates and postgraduate students.

Space technology specialisation will also be offered by Ngee Ann Polytechnic for third-year engineering students from 2028.

Mid-career professionals with experience in aerospace, microelectronics, precision engineering and AI will also form an important part of the talent pipeline for the space sector, said Mr Gan.

Professionals with backgrounds in areas such as finance, maritime, aviation and sustainability possess expertise for companies developing satellite data and space applications, he added.

An existing Space Technology Development Programme of over $200 million – administered by OSTin, but to be undertaken by NSAS – supports the training and employment of scientists, and engineers in research and development projects such as remote sensing and satellite communications.

On international cooperation, Mr Gan said opportunities lie in the development of space governance, rules and norms , such as the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space.

“Outer space is a global commons where international cooperation is essential,” he said, adding that Singapore is already an active participant in such discussions.

Singapore also has had decades of cooperation with Asean in the use of space tech to address common challenges in food security, environmental monitoring and disaster management, and will continue to build on these, he said.

In Parliament on Feb 26, Dr Choo Pei Ling (Chua Chu Kang GRC) had also asked about how Singapore’s space-based critical information infrastructure is secured.

Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How said any potential disruptions to satellite services will have a limited impact, given that over 99 per cent of the country’s internet traffic is transmitted via submarine cables, terrestrial cables and radio networks.

But as cybersecurity threats to space systems are expected to evolve, the authorities will work closely with the sector to enhance the security and resilience of Singapore’s space assets, Mr Tan said.