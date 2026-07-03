S’pore, Timor-Leste to strengthen economic ties, bilateral exchanges: PM Wong

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Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (left) with Timor Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao at the Government Palace in Dili during his official visit to Timor-Leste on July 3.

DILI - Singapore will strengthen its economic ties with Timor-Leste, with cooperation between the two countries also set to grow in areas like healthcare and education.

This comes as both countries signed an agreement on July 3 to establish a framework to promote and strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Timor-Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao witnessed the signing and exchange of the pact at the Government Palace in Dili ahead of a joint press conference.

The new pact will allow the foreign ministries on both sides to establish a regular consultation mechanism to discuss not only bilateral issues, but also regional, international and strategic developments, said PM Wong at the press conference.

“This will provide a platform for closer coordination between our two governments,” he added.

He is in Timor-Leste for a two-day visit, the first by a Singapore prime minister.

Singapore’s Foreign Ministry said both sides will be able to review and assess existing areas of collaboration and identify new areas of mutually beneficial cooperation.

PM Wong said that while both countries may be small nations, the two have a shared conviction – “our size does not determine our destiny, and we can shape our own future through courage, hard work, and strong partnerships”.

His counterpart PM Gusmao said Singapore is a “trusted friend and partner”, having supported its people, institutions and road to Asean membership.

The discussions on July 3 were on how to take this cooperation into a new phase, he said, adding that his country welcomes investment from Singapore.

On the economic front, PM Wong said Singapore is currently one of the largest investors in the country and that its companies are exploring opportunities across a wide range of sectors, from wholesale trade to renewable energy.

“These investments reflect growing interest and confidence in Timor-Leste’s future,” he added.

“By working together, we can create new business opportunities, support economic diversification, and generate sustainable growth that benefits both our peoples.”

PM Wong announced that from 2027, Singapore will be opening selected sectors and occupations to Timorese workers, creating “new opportunities for Timorese while strengthening our business and people-to-people links”.

Timor-Leste will be added to the list of non-traditional sources from which Singapore businesses in sectors like construction and marine shipyard can hire work permit holders.

A Manpower Ministry spokesperson said it had observed early interest from firms in Singapore to hire Timorese workers, such as in the construction sector and this move would give firms “access to a broader and more diverse labour pool to meet their manpower needs”. The move will take effect from the second half of 2027.

Asked how this move would benefit, PM Gusmao said it was a “sign of confidence in Timorese people”.

PM Wong also spoke about future areas of cooperation between the countries, including in healthcare and education.

The National University Hospital (NUH) and the Ministry of Health of Timor Leste intend to sign an agreement later in July to establish a broad framework for cooperation in health workforce development, healthcare training systems, public health capability, and health systems strengthening in Timor-Leste.

The collaboration is projected to run for five years from July.

An NUH spokesperson said collaboration could include support for areas that Timor-Leste’s health ministry consider priority such as emergency care, prehospital care, paediatrics, ophthalmology, obstetrics and gynaecology, and basic supportive care.

PM Wong also said Singapore will support Timor-Leste’s national institute for training of teachers and education professionals, by helping to develop school leaders who will “help nurture and shape future generations”.

Asked how the two countries could work together to mitigate the impact of the conflict in the Middle East, PM Wong said the best way would be by continuing to strengthen integration within ASEAN.

“The more we are integrated, the more we are able to cooperate with one another. Then we will have greater resilience, we will have greater diversification, and that will enable us to ride through any volatility in the global economy.”

Singapore will continue to look for ways to accelerate such efforts as it takes on the chairmanship of ASEAN in 2026, he added.

Support for ASEAN integration

PM Wong said Singapore would continue to support Timor-Leste’s integration into ASEAN. The South-east Asian nation officially became the 11th member state on Oct 26, 2025.

Singapore had launched the Singapore-Timor-Leste ASEAN Readiness Support (Stars) package in December 2022 to provide practical skills and knowledge training for Timorese officials to participate effectively in ASEAN meetings, and education capacity building. It enhanced the package in July 2025.

On July 3, PM Wong said the package would be expanded to include more ASEAN-related programmes.

“Now that Timor-Leste has joined ASEAN, the next priority is for it to contribute fully to the organisation and prepare for its chairmanship of ASEAN in 2029,” said PM Wong.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong with Timor Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao at the start of their bilateral meeting at the Government Palace in Dili on July 3. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

As part of the expansion, Singapore will organise tailored workshops on the duties of the ASEAN chairmanship for officials in Dili.

It also welcome attachments by Timorese officials to Singapore’s chairmanship teams when it takes on the role in 2027, so they can gain practical experience first-hand, said PM Wong.

PM Gusmao said that ASEAN membership for Timor-Leste is the “realisation of a national aspiration” and brings it together with its South-east Asian neighbours.

Award for contributions to Timor-Leste

Earlier in the day, PM Wong was conferred the Order of Timor-Leste (Grand Collar) at the Presidential Palace by Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta for Singapore’s contributions to the country’s national development and support for its membership in ASEAN.

The order also recognises PM Wong’s personal commitment to Singapore’s capacity building packages for Timor-Leste.

Speaking as he accepted the award, PM Wong said the award belongs to Singaporeans who have served in Timor-Leste over the years, conducting training, sharing professional knowledge, building capabilities and living working alongside Timorese in support of nation-building.

He said Singapore is grateful to the Timorese people who have welcomed Singaporeans with friendship, generosity and kindness.

PM Wong said Singapore has been privileged to walk alongside Timor-Leste on different stages of its nation building journey.

Through technical cooperation, capability-building and people-to-people exchanges, Singapore has sought to be a steadfast and trusted partner, he added.

He said Singapore is proud to have welcomed more than 1,300 Timorese officials to its training programmes, and that as Timor-Leste embarks on a new chapter as a full member of ASEAN, “Singapore remains committed to supporting your continued development and success”.

PM Wong also said that the partnership has been one of mutual learning and mutual respect, with Singapore, too, having learnt much from Timor-Leste.

He said: “Your country’s journey reminds us that a nation’s future is shaped not by its size or natural resources, but by the courage of its people, the strength of its convictions, and the resilience to overcome adversity.

“These are qualities that have defined Timor-Leste’s remarkable story, and they continue to inspire all of us.”