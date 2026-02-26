S’pore stays firm on climate goals; will work on cross-border solutions like carbon credits: DPM Gan

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Singapore needs to prepare early for a world that will become increasingly climate-impaired, DPM Gan Kim Yong said.

SINGAPORE - Despite a slowdown in climate action globally, Singapore is staying the course on this front, and is pressing on with cross-border emissions-cutting efforts to work around its domestic constraints, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong told Parliament on Feb 26.

Carbon credits are one such area of international collaboration, he said, pointing to how Singapore will on March 31 be calling for proposals on carbon projects under a partnership with Thailand .

“Because our domestic options are limited, cross-border solutions are essential,” Mr Gan said during the debate on the budget of the Prime Minister’s Office.

He added that buying carbon credits will allow the Republic to reduce its emissions, by financing emissions reductions overseas.

Essentially, carbon trading allows Singapore-based entities to contribute to climate change by paying for mitigation efforts overseas, where it may be cheaper.

Each credit represents one tonne of emissions removed from the atmosphere or prevented from being released, and can be purchased by the Singapore Government, or by private companies based here.

Types of projects that could be accepted under the Thailand-Singapore agreement include forest conservation, reforestation and reducing emissions of methane - another powerful heat-trapping gas - with improved livestock rearing. This had been set out in the partnership inked between Singapore and Thailand in August 2025.

Mr Gan said this is the fifth such call for proposals for the establishment of carbon projects overseas, and the first one involving an ASEAN partner . The other four countries are Ghana, Bhutan, Peru and Rwanda.

Local entities whose purchase of carbon credits will contribute to Singapore’s climate targets can only buy them from countries that the Republic has carbon trading agreements with.

Singapore has signed these deals with 10 countries so far. The call for proposals in the five countries mean that half of these pacts have progressed to an operational phase.

The Republic had earlier estimated that it would use high-quality carbon credits to offset roughly 2.5 million tonnes of emissions a year from 2021 to 2030, in order to meet the 2030 climate targets it set under the Paris Agreement.

Mr Gan said that while global climate action is under strain due to political factors, Singapore remains a “climate realist”, and will need to prepare early for a world that will become increasingly carbon-constrained and climate-impaired.

“If we delay action, the eventual adjustment will be sharper, more costly and more disruptive for us,” said Mr Gan who also chairs the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Climate Change.

As a country with limited access to renewable energy resources , Singapore’s transition will be more challenging and will require more lead time, he noted. As such, emission reduction efforts here will also be costlier than other economies.

“Whatever the political debates of the day, the physical reality of climate change will continue its course... it would be a mistake to conclude that climate action is no longer relevant,” added the Minister for Trade and Industry.

While Singapore contributes only 0.1 per cent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, the country cannot solve the global climate crisis, but it will continue to contribute as a responsible member of the international community, said Mr Gan.

He cited the US’ recent withdrawal from the Paris Agreement , and the 2025 UN climate change summit in Brazil failing to reach a consensus on the phasing out of fossil fuels. Large companies have also scaled back their sustainability commitments.

Apart from pressing on with international partnerships, Singapore will stay the course on climate action through its carbon tax regime and its pursuit of clean energy. The Republic will also help smaller companies go green .

The country is raising its 2030 solar deployment target to 3 gigawatt-peak, having reached 2 gigawatt-peak ahead of schedule, Mr Gan said.

The country is also exploring advanced technologies such as biomethane, low-carbon hydrogen and nuclear energy. “Not all pathways will succeed. But we must continue to study our options and create more options for Singapore,” said Mr Gan.

On the carbon tax, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong had said in his Budget speech that if global climate momentum continues to weaken, the carbon tax rate by 2030 could be on the lower end of the $50 to $80 range per tonne of emissions .

The country’s carbon tax in 2026 and 2027 stands at $45 per tonne.

It is levied on 50 facilities in Singapore, mainly in the manufacturing, power, waste and water sectors, and they account for about 70 per cent of the total national emissions.

Of these firms, Mr Gan said the authorities are engaging trade-exposed tax-paying companies as it may be challenging for them to decarbonise in the near term.

“This makes it difficult for them to compete with firms operating in locations with lower or no carbon tax. We are engaging these affected companies to support their transition,” he added.

Since the carbon tax rose from $5 per tonne to $25 in 2024 and 2025, these emitters have been given allowances or carbon tax “discounts” to help them stay competitive and ease cost strains.

Mr Gan also outlined platforms that small and medium-sized enterprises can tap to go greener and build up skills to prepare sustainabilty reports.

The Singapore Business Federation has recommended setting up a Carbon Transition Council, to support companies in making the green transition. The authorities are assessing the proposal, said Mr Gan .

With climate impacts already rife globally, cutting emissions alone is not enough.

Therefore, adapting to climate impacts has to become a core pillar of the nation’s long-term climate resilience, said Mr Gan.

Singapore is preparing its inaugural national adaptation plan, slated for publication in 2027.

This blueprint will outline measures to guard infrastructure, public health, water, food and the coastlines from climate threats.

The country is also ramping up targeted measures, particularly to address heat stress and the Ministry for Sustainability and the Environment will elaborate on this, said Mr Gan.