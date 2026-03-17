S’pore-Japan ties evolved significantly over 60 years; both sides can do more together: PM Wong

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Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will make an official visit to Japan from March 17 to 19.

TOKYO – Singapore and Japan’s relationship has evolved significantly over 60 years, with both countries now in a good position to enter a new chapter of bilateral ties, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on March 17.

The two countries’ decades of partnership also provide a firm foundation to navigate a world marked by intense uncertainty, fragmentation and disruption, PM Wong said ahead of his three-day official visit to Tokyo.

In an op-ed for Japanese publication Nikkei, he noted that the bilateral relationship began with Singapore receiving assistance and investments from Japan, but soon grew into a multifaceted and mutually beneficial partnership.

He is making an official visit to Japan from March 17 to 19, part of a string of introductory visits to key partner countries in the region since he took over as head of government in May 2024. He is scheduled to meet his counterpart Sanae Takaichi.

In the 1970s, major Japanese companies like Toshiba, Sumitomo and Mitsui set up operations in Singapore, which created jobs and established a manufacturing base in the Republic’s then fledging economy, PM Wong noted.

In the 1980s, Singapore benefited from Japanese efforts to transfer knowledge in quality and productivity improvements.

Japanese investments into Singapore also grew in this period, bringing expertise and technology that were crucial for Singapore’s transition from labour-intensive production to capital-intensive industrialisation, said PM Wong.

Singapore and Japan grew comfortable working with each other by the 1990s, he added. In 1994, they collaborated to launch Japan’s first initiative to provide technical assistance to third countries – a programme that continues today.

In 2002, the relationship between the two countries entered a major new phase with the signing of the Japan-Singapore Economic Partnership Agreement. This was Singapore’s first free trade agreement with a major economy, and Japan’s first with any country, PM Wong noted.

This facilitated the expansion of Japanese enterprises into markets across ASEAN and the Asia-Pacific, with Singapore as their base. It also strengthened Singapore’s role as an international business hub while deepening Japan’s economic ties with the region.

Economic cooperation between the two sides has since expanded further to include the region and beyond.

Both countries are parties to the ASEAN-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership, Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership – key pillars of the international economic architecture, said PM Wong.

“Now, we are jointly taking the lead to address critical issues of our time,” he said.

For example, Singapore and Japan are working together on the digitalisation of trade. The two countries facilitated the conclusion of an e-commerce agreement with Australia, which set out the world’s first baseline rules on e-commerce supported by 72 co-sponsor members of the World Trade Organization.

Going forward, PM Wong proposed five areas where Singapore and Japan could do more together as like-minded countries with a shared commitment to free trade and rules-based multilateralism.

First, the two countries, which are among each other’s largest trading partners and investors, can strengthen their already robust economic ties, he said.

Both participate in many of the same regional, plurilateral and international initiatives. “We should build on these foundations to ensure economic resilience and shared prosperity,” he said.

Second, the countries can pursue new opportunities in the digital economy, as natural partners in the field who have advanced digital infrastructure and regulatory frameworks.

Together, they can shape international standards and promote trusted cross-border data flows that are essential for digital trade, said PM Wong.

Third, both sides can collaborate more in frontier areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum technology and space technology.

Japan brings advanced technological capabilities and industrial strengths while Singapore is a well-connected hub, with a thriving research and innovation ecosystem.

“By combining our complementary strengths, we can jointly harness the technologies of the future,” PM Wong said.

Fourth, the two nations can work more closely with ASEAN. He noted that Singapore is the country coordinator for ASEAN-Japan relations and will be ASEAN chair in 2027, while Japan has also strengthened its engagement with South-east Asia.

He suggested leveraging the ASEAN-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to advance regional priorities like the Asean Power Grid.

Lastly, PM Wong called for deeper cooperation across the wider region, building on Japan’s existing initiatives in many areas. These include security-related efforts such as counter-terrorism, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

Singapore has long taken the view that Japan can play a larger role in promoting peace and stability in the region, he said. At the same time, the city-state recognises that historical experiences continue to shape perspectives in some countries.

“We hope Japan will continue its efforts to build trust and confidence, so that together we can maintain a safe and stable regional environment,” said PM Wong.

Noting that a 60th birthday is celebrated in Japan as kanreki, symbolising rebirth and renewal, he said the milestone carries similar significance in Singapore.

“At 60, the Singapore-Japan partnership is already strong,” he said. “That puts us in a good position to co-imagine, co-create and co-evolve an exciting new chapter of Singapore-Japan ties.”