S'pore does not expect persistent, accelerating inflation; measures in place to mitigate impact: Low Yen Ling

SINGAPORE - Singapore does not expect persistent, accelerating inflation ahead, and cost pressures are expected to ease gradually over the course of the year, said Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling in Parliament on Tuesday (Jan 11).

Addressing several MPs' questions on inflation concerns and the impact on Singapore's economy and consumers, she said that the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) expect inflationary pressures arising from external factors to be temporary.

Singapore's headline inflation rose to 3.8 per cent in November last year, while core inflation - which she said was a more useful gauge of rising prices, as it excludes accommodation and private road transport costs - came in at 1.6 per cent the same month.

Several global factors, such as energy prices, food supply constraints and supply bottlenecks in transport hubs, are behind the rise of inflation, Ms Low said, noting how other countries and regions such as the United States, the euro zone and South Korea are also grappling with inflation.

She said that in the near term, Singapore is likely to continue facing external cost pressures, due to factors such as elevated global energy prices and bottlenecks in global transportation.

Besides external cost pressures, Singapore's domestic wage growth is likely to continue to improve as labour demand strengthens on the back of improving economic activity, Ms Low said. At the same time, as the Covid-19 situation stabilises, consumer demand should improve, she added.

With these factors in mind, Singapore's core inflation is expected to increase in the first half of 2022, before easing in the latter part of the year, Ms Low said, adding that it could average within the upper half of the official forecast range of 1 per cent to 2 per cent for the full year.

Headline inflation is projected to average 1.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent this year, following the expected 2.3 per cent in 2021.

"MTI and MAS will carefully monitor price trends over the next few months of the year closely, before revising the forecasts if necessary," Ms Low said.

While the small and open nature of Singapore's economy constrains how much the Government can shield Singaporeans from inflationary pressures, it is sparing no effort to lessen its impact, she added.

To this end, the Government has a multi-pronged strategy to mitigate inflationary pressures, she said.

First, it strives to keep the Singapore economy competitive so that it can continue to create good jobs to bring sustainable wage growth for Singaporeans. She noted that Singapore's strong economic recovery in 2021 helped to ensure that resident workers saw real wage growth in 2021 after accounting for inflation.

Real median income growth of full-time employed residents in 2021 was positive at 1.1 per cent. Real income also rose by 4.6 per cent for lower income residents at the bottom 20th percentile, Ms Low cited.