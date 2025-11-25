S’pore and Malaysia reaffirm commitment to setting effective frameworks for JS-SEZ

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The meeting was co-chaired by Singapore’s Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat (centre, right) and Malaysia’s Economy Minister Amir Hamzah Azizan (centre, left).

SINGAPORE – Singapore and Malaysia have reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring that the institutional, regulatory and operational frameworks needed for the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) are effectively put in place.

The two countries also noted ongoing progress towards ratification of the JS-SEZ agreement, according to a joint statement issued after ministers from both sides met at the 17th Malaysia-Singapore Joint Ministerial Committee for Iskandar Malaysia (JMCIM) on Nov 25.

The meeting, held at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Kuala Lumpur, was co-chaired by Singapore’s Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat and Malaysia’s Economy Minister Amir Hamzah Azizan.

Progress made included the gazetting of Kulai as part of the Iskandar Malaysia business hub, which will facilitate the implementation of the JS-SEZ and further strengthen economic integration between both sides once the agreement takes effect, said the statement.

Kulai is one of nine flagship zones in the JS-SEZ, a landmark bilateral economic initiative that spans over 3,500 sq km, or nearly five times the size of Singapore.

Both sides highlighted the importance of maintaining strong bilateral relations as a key factor for the special economic zone’s success, and expressed satisfaction with the positive momentum of cooperation, the statement added.

At the meeting, the ministers were updated on progress made by the Joint Working Committee (JWC) tasked with operationalising the JS-SEZ.

The JWC continued to make steady headway across key workgroups, and the meeting noted that Malaysia is in the process of drafting the JS-SEZ’s blueprint and masterplan, which are being refined together with industry stakeholders.

Malaysia also highlighted its ongoing efforts to attract investments and enhance financing, promotion and market intelligence for the special economic zone, and reported progress in initiatives to improve the ease of doing business, talent development and mobility, as well as the movement of people and goods.

Both countries also agreed to refresh and repurpose the JMCIM into the Johor-Singapore Cooperation Ministerial Committee (JSCMC).

“This transition reflects the deepening and broadening scope of bilateral cooperation, particularly in ensuring JS-SEZ comprehensiveness to compete for global investments,” said the statement.

It noted that the JSCMC will be an enhanced ministerial platform to provide strategic direction, strengthen bilateral coordination, and oversee the implementation of priority initiatives under the JS-SEZ.

Under the JSCMC, both sides agreed to set up working groups to discuss matters related to JS-SEZ, transportation and other areas in the future. The new committee will hold its inaugural meeting in the second half of 2026.

“Malaysia and Singapore concluded the meeting by expressing satisfaction with the positive momentum of bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to work closely under the new JSCMC framework to drive inclusive growth, strengthen regional competitiveness, and further deepen the longstanding partnership between both countries,” said the statement.

The joint ministerial committee meeting came ahead of the 12th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat between Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim, which Singapore will host in early December.

On Nov 22, Malaysia’s Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the two leaders are expected to sign an agreement on cross-border transport, state news agency Bernama reported.

Both leaders witnessed the exchange of the JS-SEZ agreement at the previous leaders’ retreat in Putrajaya on Jan 7.

At that meeting, PM Wong and Datuk Seri Anwar had noted good progress on early initiatives to foster greater cooperation within the JS-SEZ.

These included passport-free QR code clearance at Singapore’s land checkpoints with Malaysia, and the establishment of the Invest Malaysia Facilitation Centre-Johor as a one-stop shop to streamline and expedite processes for companies looking to set up or expand in the special economic zone.