SPH's efforts in growing readership, offering quality journalism recognised globally: Iswaran

SINGAPORE - Singapore Press Holdings' (SPH) efforts to build its digital capabilities and grow its readership have been recognised internationally, Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran said in Parliament on Monday (May 10).

Even as the global news media industry comes under severe structural pressure, SPH has held out longer than most, said Mr Iswaran in his ministerial statement on SPH's plan to hive off its media business.

SPH's overall reach and readership has never been higher, he said. The Straits Times' print and digital circulation, for example, has grown by about 20 per cent.

SPH's efforts have also won global accolades.

"SPH has launched new platforms for readers to engage its correspondents and experts, and has been recognised internationally for its excellent data visualisation and interactive graphics, multimedia and photojournalism," he said.

It was the biggest winner at last year's Asian Media Awards, the minister noted.

The annual competition is organised by the World Association of News Publishers (Wan-Ifra) and attracted 255 entries from 46 media companies drawn from 13 countries.

SPH's flagship title, The Straits Times, and the Chinese Media Group (CMG) picked up accolades in breaking news, infographics, feature photography, and newspaper design, among others, Mr Iswaran said.

In total, ST took home three bronze and two silver awards, while CMG bagged one silver and two bronze awards.

SPH was also the biggest winner at the digital version of the Wan-Ifra awards - Asian Digital Media Awards - last year. It won three gold awards and two silver awards.

Here are the award-winning works:

Asian Media Awards 2020

Best in Breaking News Article (Silver)



Jho Low reaches settlement with US authorities over 1MDB probe by regional correspondent Leslie Lopez from The Straits Times. PHOTO: ST FILE



Jho Low reaches settlement with US authorities over 1MDB probe by regional correspondent Leslie Lopez from The Straits Times

Best in Breaking News Article (Bronze)

The puzzling case of SMC's judgment on a doctor who was fined $100,000 by senior health correspondent Salma Khalik from The Straits Times

Best in Newspaper Infographics (Silver)



ST GRAPHICS: SIMON KER, BILLY KER, LEE YU HUI AND BRYANDT LIN



The Marvel Cinematic Universe: The story so far... by Simon Ang, Billy Ker, Lee Yu Hui and Bryandt Lyn from The Straits Times

Best in Sport Photography (Bronze)



Ronaldo and Kane show delights fans. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Ronaldo and Kane show delights fans by Mark Cheong from The Straits Times

Best in Newspaper Overall Design (Bronze)

The Straits Times

Best in Feature Photography (Silver)



Project Aurora by Lim Zerui from Chinese Media Group.

PHOTO: CMG



Project Aurora by Lim Zerui from Chinese Media Group

Best in Feature Photography (Bronze)



The Embalmer by Jonathan Yeap from Chinese Media Group. PHOTO: CMG



The Embalmer by Jonathan Yeap from Chinese Media Group

Best in News Photography (Bronze)



Large flocks of Asian openbill storks encircling Singapore. PHOTO: CMG



Large flocks of Asian openbill storks encircling Singapore by Douglas Ho from Chinese Media Group

Asian Digital Media Awards 2020

Best in Lifestyle, Sports, Entertainment Website or Mobile Services (Gold)



PHOTOS: ST FILE



How The Straits Times uncovered a love scammer's 3-month ruse by The Straits Times

Best Project for News Literacy (Silver)

You ask, we answer: Questions about a pandemic (askST) by The Straits Times

Best News Website or Mobile Service (Gold)



ThinkChina.sg by the Chinese Media Group. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



ThinkChina.sg by the Chinese Media Group

Best News Website or Mobile Service (Silver)

70 years of waiting by the Chinese Media Group

Best in Audience Engagement (Gold)

Zaobao Rewards loyalty programme by the Chinese Media Group