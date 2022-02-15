SPH Media Trust to get up to $180m a year in government funding for next five years

SINGAPORE - SPH Media Trust (SMT) will get government funding of up to $180 million annually over the next five years, and the company will be required to provide half-yearly progress updates, Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo told Parliament on Tuesday (Feb 15).

The Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) has set aside this funding support to provide SMT with more capital to invest in the future while ensuring it is able to sustain current operations during this critical transition period, she added. The funding quantum will also be reviewed after the first five years based on the progress that SMT has made.

SMT had spun off from mainboard-listed company Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) to become a not-for-profit entity last December, and shared its plans with the public last month.

Mrs Teo was responding to several questions from MPs such as Ms Tin Pei Ling (MacPherson) and Ms Hany Soh (Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC) on how to ensure funding support for the SMT goes towards digital transformation, as well as from Mr Alex Yam (Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC) on editorial independence and Mr Sharael Taha (Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC) on the viability of vernacular media, among others.

The minister noted that government funding of news media is common in many countries, and has increased in some cases during Covid-19, citing the examples of France, Norway and Sweden.

Mrs Teo said that in the initial years, the ministry expects SMT to spend approximately 40 per cent of the funding on technology investments and digital talent.

The remainder will be spent on newsroom capability building and training, in particular the vernacular newsrooms, she said.

With such a significant amount of public funding, the ministry will monitor SMT's performance closely through key performance indicators, she added.

These will track total reach and engagement of SMT's products, with a focus on digital platforms; specific reach indicators for vernacular groups and youth; and the resilience of SMT's flagship products to minimise downtime and disruption.

Said Mrs Teo: "SMT is required to provide progress updates to MCI on a half-yearly basis. This allows MCI to track SMT's progress, and for the Government to help SMT achieve its desired outcomes when necessary."

Mrs Teo noted that living in an open, cosmopolitan city-state, Singaporeans consume varied perspectives from around the world, but "preserving local news media remains critical".

"Our local news media provides a vital Singaporean lens through which citizens can make sense of global events. It is an essential public good in our multiracial, multi-religious society," she said.

To achieve its mission, SMT must do three things, she added.

It must make long-term investments in the capability development of technology and talent, sustain and develop the vernacular news media, and position itself as a regional thought leader, she said.

Mrs Teo noted that based on a survey done by her ministry, around 65 per cent of respondents access SMT's digital content frequently in 2020, a steep jump from about 40 per cent the year before. In contrast, hard-copy reach declined from about 40 per cent to 30 per cent over the same period.