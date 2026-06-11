Spend more time understanding East Africa, a new frontier for S’pore: Tharman

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President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his spouse Jane Ittogi Shanmugaratnam speaking to a shopkeeper selling bridal attire during a visit to the Darajani Souk project at the edge of Stone Town in Zanzibar, Tanzania, on June 10.

ZANZIBAR – East Africa is a promising new frontier and it will pay for Singapore to better understand the region, said President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Tanzania and East Africa can be valuable partners for Singapore as it diversifies its links in a very uncertain world, he added on June 10.

“Start with the young. More of our young people should also get to know Africa and realise how exciting it is,” he said, noting that Singaporeans do not understand the continent well enough due to geographical distance and the Republic not having the deep historical connections with Africa that it has in Asia.

“But it pays to understand Africa, and to understand first of all that it is a continent with very diverse regions, very different countries,” he added.

He was speaking to Singapore media in Zanzibar, a semi-autonomous archipelago within Tanzania, at the end of his three-day state visit to the East African nation. During the trip, he had announced that Singapore would be negotiating a free trade agreement with a regional bloc of eight East African countries, its first such pact with an African partner.

While Singapore is a small country that cannot be “inserted everywhere in Africa”, President Tharman said the city-state wants to develop close partnerships in some regions, with East Africa and Tanzania among the priorities.

The economic size of the eight countries in the East African Community grouping is now about the same size that ASEAN was 35 years ago in terms of gross domestic product, he noted. This makes them one of the fastest growing regions in the world.

Today, the region is better governed than before and its economies are also diversifying, which will help them to remain stable, said President Tharman.

Citing Tanzania and Zanzibar as examples, he said they are developing manufacturing, expanding their ports, and widening their offerings in tourism, such as with eco-tourism.

Singapore’s experience and expertise complements their plans for the future, he noted.

Logistics, a core strength for Singapore, is among the opportunities of interest to Singapore firms, he said.

Zanzibar has plans for a major new deep-water port at Mangapwani, a coastal town, and it hopes it can be a transshipment port for the very large container carriers. It also has plans for an industrial park to go with the port.

Singapore firms have expertise in industrial park design, developing manufacturing plants, and providing common services for manufacturers, said President Tharman.

Agribusiness, tourism, fintech, and digitisation in Tanzania and Zanzibar also present opportunities for Singapore companies.

“The main thing is to sort out problems when they arise. And the trust that we build between businesses, as well as between government leaders, will be extremely helpful,” he said.

More room for Singapore firms to invest in Tanzania

Speaking to the media at the same session, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah said tourism and food security are two key areas where Singapore and Tanzania can deepen collaboration.

Beyond creating more opportunities for Singaporeans to visit Tanzania as tourists, local companies in the hospitality and hotel sectors could explore investment opportunities in the East African nation, said the Second Minister for Finance and National Development.

Tanzania offers ample land, a competitively priced workforce, a growing middle class, and room for expansion, she said.

It also has fisheries, fruits and vegetables, which can enhance Singapore’s food resilience as it looks to different sources of food supply.

Other areas of cooperation include food processing and manufacturing, financial services and professional services, she said.

Minister of State for Trade and Industry and National Development Alvin Tan said one issue Singapore firms face in investing in the region is financing due to a shortage of foreign currency or financing options.

He suggested working with African financial institutions and banks to have a presence in Singapore to help to finance trade and businesses into Africa.

With Singapore assuming ASEAN chairmanship in 2027, the Republic hopes to strengthen region-to-region ties with Africa, said Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim.

Both regions share commonalities, including having a young and dynamic population and fast-growing economies, while also facing challenges like climate change, energy security and transnational issues like pandemics and terrorism.

There is scope for more collaboration as Africa accounts for only two per cent of ASEAN’s total international trade now, he said.

“We see opportunities in logistics whereby Asean’s connectivity can complement Africa’s fast-growing trade networks, and also opportunities in trade finance, e-commerce, fintech and clean energy,” he said.

On June 10, President Tharman and the delegation also visited the Darajani Souk project at the edge of Stone Town, a designated UNESCO World Heritage site.

A group of locals welcomed President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his spouse Jane Ittogi Shanmugaratnam by diving into the sea in Stone Town in Zanzibar, Tanzania, on June 10. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Darajani Souk is a community rejuvenation public-private partnership project that includes Singapore agro-commodities company Nomanbhoy & Sons, which transformed the historic centre into a cultural shopping destination.

The area now has more than 550 shop units and improved pedestrian flow, advanced waste management systems, and organised commercial corridors.

Nomanbhoy & Sons (Singapore) partnered local group Africab to structurally enhance, design, and upgrade the landmark.

Hanif Nomanbhoy, managing director of Nomanbhoy & Sons, said the firm has had roots within Zanzibar for over a century.

Since the renovation, the modernised Darajani Souk has improved the daily livelihoods and trading environments of hundreds of local merchant families and small businesses, he said.