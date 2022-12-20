Solidarity, acceptance of diversity crucial in Asean, says former secretary-general Ong Keng Yong

SINGAPORE - As Asean countries continue to deal with the threat of future Covid-19 variants, they must also work together to tackle other critical challenges such as rising inflation, climate change and food insecurity.

A sense of solidarity and acceptance of diversity are crucial, said Ambassador Ong Keng Yong, a former Asean secretary-general.

Such harmony in a multi-ethnic and multicultural country such as Singapore or region like Asean is no accident but rather the result of hard work and constant effort over many years, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah.

The pair were speaking on Tuesday at the opening of a three-day programme known as Faithfully Asean at the Furama Riverfront hotel in Outram.

The fourth edition of the event - which is fully resuming after two years of disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic - brings together 150 participants, including Asean delegates, diplomats, social workers, public servants and faith leaders, for talks, discussions and activities on the theme of “Faith and Inclusivity.”

It is organised by Humanity Matters, a Singaporean non-profit organisation focusing on regional cooperation for humanitarian relief.

Ms Indranee, who is also Second Minister for Finance and National Development, also opened a virtual gallery documenting Asean delegates training together to combat future humanitarian crises in the region.

Known as The Faiths @ Work Programme, the training sessions arm participants with skills in leadership, sustainability and humanitarian work.

Graduates of the programme have been involved in disaster relief after the Mindanao earthquakes in 2019, flooding in Pakistan in 2022 and the Paeng floods in the Philippines in 2022.

The gallery was put together by four student volunteers, all second-year applied chemistry students from Singapore Polytechnic.

The multi-faith team, comprising a Christian, two Taoists and a Muslim, populated the virtual gallery with pictures, videos and slide shows to raise awareness about disaster relief efforts, said their leader, Mr Zachary Khoo, 19.

Mr Khoo, a Taoist who also attended the programme in October, said: “I wanted to get involved in humanitarian work... This is just the beginning and I intend to get involved in more.”