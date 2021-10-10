SM Tharman to visit Washington and New York from Monday

SINGAPORE - Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam is making a working visit to the United States from Monday to next Sunday (Oct 11 to 17), the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Sunday.

In Washington DC, Mr Tharman will meet US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell and White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

He will also co-chair an International Monetary Fund (IMF) round-table meeting on the channelling of Special Drawing Rights - an allocation of IMF reserves to supplement member countries' reserves - as well as participate in the International Monetary and Financial Committee meetings.

Mr Tharman is part of the External Advisory Group to the managing director of IMF.

In New York, Mr Tharman will co-chair the United Nations Human Development Report Advisory Board's meetings and meet overseas Singaporeans working in the financial sector.

He will be accompanied by officials from the Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry of Finance, the PMO said.