SM Teo conveys birthday greetings from S'pore leaders to Brunei Sultan

Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean had an audience with Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah yesterday, and conveyed greetings from Singapore leaders on the ruler's 75th birthday.

"SM Teo also reaffirmed the special and unique relationship between Singapore and Brunei, and discussed ways to grow the close cooperation between both countries, especially amidst the Covid-19 pandemic," Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement.

Mr Teo was in Brunei from Tuesday for the Sultan's birthday celebrations, and attended a Royal Guard of Honour and Investiture Ceremony yesterday morning.

During his three-day visit to the country, he also met several senior Brunei leaders, including Special Adviser to the Sultan Isa Ibrahim, Minister of Defence II Halbi Yussof, Minister of Health Isham Jaafar, Minister of Foreign Affairs II Erywan Yusof, Minister at the Prime Minister's Office Abdul Mokti Daud and Minister at the Prime Minister's Office and Minister of Finance and Economy II Amin Liew.

Mr Teo also had tea with a group of senior officials from various Bruneian ministries.

During these meetings, they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation amid the pandemic, MFA said.

They also spoke about how to build back stronger in areas such as defence collaboration, economic ties, regional cooperation and the sociocultural space.

On Wednesday, Mr Teo had an audience with Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah, who is also Senior Minister at the Brunei's Prime Minister's Office.

Mr Teo was accompanied by his wife, Mrs Teo Poh Yim, and MFA officials.