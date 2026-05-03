SM Lee to visit Pahang and Terengganu from May 4 to 8

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SM Lee Hsien Loong will have an audience with the Sultan, who was Malaysia’s king from 2019 to 2024.

Summarise

SINGAPORE - Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong will visit Pahang and Terengganu in Malaysia from May 4 to 8 to deepen Singapore’s ties with the states and their leaders.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on May 3 that SM Lee’s visit to the two states “builds on the strong momentum of bilateral exchanges, deepening Singapore’s longstanding and multifaceted ties with Malaysia’s states and their leaders”.

The visit to Pahang is at the invitation of the Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and his wife, the Tengku Ampuan of Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

SM Lee will have an audience with the Sultan, who was Malaysia’s king from 2019 to 2024. The position of head of the monarchy rotates among the states. Sultan Abdullah will also host SM Lee to lunch. SM Lee will also meet Pahang Menteri Besar Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and other state leaders.

In Terengganu, he will meet Terengganu Menteri Besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, who is also chairman of Perikatan Nasional, Malaysia’s main opposition alliance, and other leaders of the state.

On the trip, SM Lee will be accompanied by his wife, as well as Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Social and Family Development Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim, Tanjong Pagar GRC MP Joan Pereira and MFA officials.

The last time a Singapore minister visited either state was in 2023, when then Minister for National Development Desmond Lee went to Pahang, and then Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Education Maliki Osman visited Terengganu.