Skills upgrading, special education among 8 key announcements from MOE’s budget

SINGAPORE - A wide range of measures covering skills upgrading, special education and arts appreciation were announced in Parliament on March 4.

They were unveiled during the second day of the debate on the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) budget.

Here are several highlights:

For students, parents and teachers:

1. More arts and cultural appreciation opportunities

More students will get to attend live music performances at professional concert venues, with the nationwide roll-out of the Performing Arts-Based Learning scheme for secondary schools, following a successful pilot.

Minister of State for Education Gan Siow Huang said the scheme was trialled in 2023 at 22 secondary schools, allowing students to experience such performances that were specially produced and staged at a professional concert venue.

They also had pre- and post-concert music lessons held in class.

MOE and the National Arts Council partnered key cultural institutions and local performing arts groups to make the scheme possible, added Ms Gan.

The scheme will be progressively rolled out to all secondary schools from 2024 to 2027.

2. More sharing between parent support groups

Almost every school today has a parent support group, which has unique and useful experiences that other groups can learn from, noted Ms Gan.

To encourage sharing of these experiences across groups, every parent support group will be part of a Support Circle from 2024, said Ms Gan.

These circles will be made up of parent support group representatives from around 10 schools.

They can decide on the topics to collaborate on, such as supporting parents of children with special education needs or strengthening student mental well-being.