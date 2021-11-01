SingPost launches stamps to commemorate 50 years of Five Power Defence Arrangements

SINGAPORE - A new set of stamps was launched by SingPost on Monday (Nov 1) to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA).

The four illustrated stamps depict the strong ties fostered among the military and defence establishments of the five countries tied to the agreement - Britain, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia and Singapore.

Drawings on the stamps showcase the deployment of air, land and sea assets from all five militaries in FPDA exercises, said SingPost in a statement on Monday.

The FPDA is a pact formed in 1971 to protect former British colonies Malaysia and Singapore, after the British withdrew from east of the Suez Canal. At that time, both nations faced external threats amid aggression from other countries and turmoil in South-east Asia.

The five countries in the FPDA agreed to consult one another immediately in the event of armed threats or attacks on Malaysia or Singapore.

The pact has been strengthened over the years in non-conventional areas such as counter-terrorism, maritime security, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to keep pace with the changing security landscape, SingPost added in the statement. The five nations have also included cyber security in the FPDA exercises.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Oct 21 that the FPDA needs to remain nimble amid a challenging environment.

"There will be new threats and geopolitical shifts that upend our operating assumptions and expectations," he said in a speech to defence ministers from the FPDA during a virtual joint call before the 11th edition of the pact's defence ministers' meeting.

Each commemorative set costs $3.30 and comprises stamps valued between 30 cents and $1.40. The sets are available at all post offices, philatelic stores, including outlets in Tampines and The Fullerton Hotel, and online at this website.