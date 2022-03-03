Singpass can be accessed in four official languages

The Singpass app is now available in all four of Singapore's official languages - English, Chinese, Malay and Tamil - after an update that was rolled out last week.

Besides the existing digital NRIC, more digital versions of cards or certificates will also be made accessible on Singpass, an authentication and digital identity verification platform built by the Government.

Digital practising certificates for registered healthcare professionals were added in January, and digital driving licences will be added next Monday.

And from the end of this month, business owners or authorised employees will be able to retrieve basic company information such as business registration and shareholder information in a new corporate profile section of Singpass.

Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo announced these enhancements to Singpass during the debate on the budget of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) yesterday.

The Smart Nation and Digital Government Group, which includes the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office and the Government Technology Agency (GovTech), comes under the PMO.

Mrs Teo, who is also Minister-in-charge of the Smart Nation Initiative, said many of the digital services that Singaporeans use regularly today were nascent just five years ago, including the Singpass app, which was launched in 2018.

Today, about 3.5 million people use the Singpass app to gain access to more than 2,000 digital and physical services.

"In 2021, more than 350 million personal and corporate transactions were facilitated via Singpass," said Mrs Teo.

"Even then, Singpass continues to be improved."

Users who wish to switch their preferred language in the Singpass app can do so in the settings menu.

Translations will be progressively extended to more Singpass features such as notifications sent from public agencies, which are currently displayed in the original language used by the agency sending the messages.

GovTech said it will work with other government agencies to offer multilingual notifications for selected messages in future.

Business users will be able to access company information on the app after linking their Corppass accounts.