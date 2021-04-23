Singapore’s Cabinet reshuffle: Edwin Tong takes over as People’s Association deputy chairman

SINGAPORE - Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong will be appointed deputy chairman of the People’s Association (PA) when the Cabinet reshuffle takes effect on May 15.

He will take over the post from Mr Chan Chun Sing, who will be the new Education Minister.

When asked about the considerations behind the appointment during a press conference on Friday (April 23), Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Mr Chan has been in charge of the PA for three years and will have his hands full at the Education Ministry.

“He’s also covering several other additional responsibilities including the Public Service Division, as well as a party work, so I felt that it was better to spread the duties out,” he said.

“I have given PA into the charge of Edwin Tong, who is in MCCY (Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth), and I think there’s synergy between MCCY’s work and PA’s work.”

In a Facebook post on Friday afternoon, Mr Chan said of Mr Tong's new appointment: "He will find at PA a dedicated team of colleagues, working shoulder to shoulder with our many selfless grassroots leaders, volunteers and advisers, as well as community partners, steadfast in their work to promote social cohesion and to bring people and Government closer together.

"I am grateful to them for their support over the past five years, especially in carrying the ground for difficult policies and rallying our people during difficult times."

Several other ministers and political office-holders will also take on new or additional responsibilities in the upcoming Cabinet reshuffle.

Mrs Josephine Teo

She will be appointed Minister-in-charge of the Smart Nation Initiative, taking over from Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

Mrs Teo, who will be the new Minister for Communications and Information, will also be made Minister-in-charge of the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore, taking over from Mr S. Iswaran.

Mr Ong Ye Kung

He will be the new Minister for Health, and will also be in charge of ageing issues.

Ms Sim Ann

She will retain her post as Senior Minister of State for National Development, but relinquish her appointment as Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information.

She will be appointed Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, taking over from Mr Chee Hong Tat.

Mr Chee Hong Tat

He will continue to be Senior Minister of State for Transport. He will also join the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC).

Dr Koh Poh Koon

He will be appointed Senior Minister of State for Manpower, while continuing to be Senior Minister of State for Health.

Dr Koh will also relinquish his position as deputy secretary-general of NTUC to return to the Government full time.

Mr Tan Kiat How

He will be appointed Minister of State for Communications and Information.

He will continue to serve as Minister of State for National Development, but relinquish his appointment as Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office.

Ms Rahayu Mahzam

Ms Rahayu, who is Parliamentary Secretary for Health, will take on an additional appointment as Parliamentary Secretary for Communications and Information.