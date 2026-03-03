Singaporeans to receive free premium AI subscriptions from second half of 2026

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The subsidy is to help Singaporeans gain confidence to work alongside AI.

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans who take up selected SkillsFuture artificial intelligence courses will receive six months of free access to premium artificial intelligence tools from the second half of 2026.

The subsidy, announced by Dr Tan See Leng during the Ministry of Manpower’s (MOM) budget debate on March 3, is part of larger plans to help Singaporeans gain confidence to work alongside AI and thrive.

“Like learning a language, developing true fluency in AI comes from consistent use and building confidence through experimentation,” said Dr Tan, adding that the move will make it easier for Singaporeans to have hands-on experience.

Free AI subscriptions will be rolled out in the second half of this year, with details of the qualifying AI courses and tools to be announced later, he added.

Discussions are underway with providers such as Google, Manus, Microsoft and OpenAI, said the Manpower Minister, who is also the Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science & Technology.

Dr Tan said that one of Singapore’s priorities is to build an AI-ready workforce. Lack of expertise and low adoption of AI among employees are among some reasons why three in five Southeast Asian firms have yet to see meaningful financial gains from AI , a recent report by McKinsey, Economic Development Board, and Tech in Asia found.

“We cannot afford to let this gap persist,” he said, adding that Singapore will take decisive steps.

In announcing the move, Dr Tan agreed with Nominated MP Terence Ho that AI access should be inclusive, regardless of age or income.

Mr Ho had suggested that MOM consider extending access to premium AI tools to a larger group of Singaporeans such as mature workers or lower-income Singaporeans on a longer-term basis.

Replying, Dr Tan said that for a start, the initiative will be open to all Singaporeans aged 25 and above, paired with practical and accessible training for AI at all levels.

“Beyond this, we will continue to explore ways to include more mature and lower-income workers in our national AI journey,” he said.

MOM said that the premium subscriptions will be offered to eligible course participants regardless of skill level, so they can immediately practice the skills taught in the course. However, the tool that a participant has access to will depend on the registered SkillsFuture AI course.

“This ensures that the AI subscription provided best fits the content and skills taught by the course,” said a MOM spokesman.

Google’s basic monthly AI plan costs $10.98 for access to virtual assistant Gemini, research tool NotebookLM and coding agent Jules. Its highest-tier plan for developers, researchers, and power users costs $359.58 per month, and comes with US$100 ($126.50) of monthly credits for Google Cloud.

General-purpose AI agent Manus AI costs $20 a month for 4,000 credits, which are used to complete tasks like generating images, conducting research or writing code. Its premium tier costs $200 a month with 40,000 credits.

Microsoft’s basic 365 plan costs $15.49 per month with its built-in AI assistant Copilot for Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook. The highest tier costs $28.99 per month, with access to AI agents that can perform more complex tasks like source-cited research reports.

Open AI’s ChatGPT costs $11 per month for the basic tier that promises faster responses than the free version of the tool and the ability to upload and analyse files. Its top tier plan costs $300 a month and includes unlimited messages with the chatbot and image creation, as well as early access to experimental features.