Singaporeans living overseas welcome proposal for postal voting

SINGAPORE - Singaporean Tay Sok Hwee, 43, has never voted in an election.

The music therapist at a hospice has lived in South Carolina since she was 21, and the drive from her home in Aiken to the nearest polling station, the Singapore Embassy in Washington, takes nine hours. "It's just too far," she said.

Ms Tay is among the overseas Singaporeans interviewed who welcomed the Elections Department's (ELD) proposal to have postal voting.

They said they feel the security risks involved are a comparably small price to pay for the convenience of mailing ballot papers.

Since overseas voting was introduced in 2006, Singaporeans abroad have had to vote in person at polling stations set up at Singapore missions in selected cities.

Pianist See Chee Hang, 35, who has been in the US for 14 years, once drove 18 hours to and from Charleston in South Carolina to Washington to vote - in 2011.

He could not vote in subsequent polls due to school commitments and the pandemic, and welcomes the convenience of postal voting.

But he suggested it should be offered on a case by case basis to those who cannot make it to polling stations, given the potential for fraud and lost ballots.

Mr Choo Yan Ru, 29, a first-year PhD student at the University of St Andrews in Scotland, said he was more concerned about whether the online registration process to download the ballot paper would be smooth. "Having the option to vote at all is better than being unable to vote because of supposed security concerns," he said.

Entrepreneur Sonia Muto, 31, who lives in Okinawa, Japan, welcomed postal voting, saying: "Singapore, being Singapore... would take steps to ensure that our vote will be private".

But media professional Say Xiangyu, 34, who lives in Beijing, hopes the ELD would not do away with physical voting altogether.

She lives 10 minutes from the Singapore Embassy, and said it would be easier to cycle there than to download and print the ballot paper and mail it. "I don't even know where a post box is," she added.

On Wednesday night (May 25), the ELD held its first consultation session with political parties on the new arrangements proposed. Besides postal voting, there are also plans to allow nursing home residents to vote at the homes.

A People's Action Party spokesman said the party "looks forward to participating in this consultation process", while the Workers' Party said "the WP will be attending the consultation, and have no further comments for now".

Progress Singapore Party chief Francis Yuen said that while making voting more accessible is a good thing, how it would actually pan out would depend on execution.

He said there have been purported incidents in previous polls where some have said they saw polling officers wheeling wheelchair users right into the polling booths, which is against the rules.

"If this can happen at normal voting stations, then the risk at nursing homes may be even higher," he said.