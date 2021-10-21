Singaporean Shirin Hamid appointed chief information officer of IMF

SINGAPORE - A Singaporean has been appointed as the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) chief information officer (CIO) and information technology department director.

Ms Shirin Hamid is expected to assume her new role on Jan 4 next year and will succeed Mr Edward Anderson, who left the fund in June.

A press release by the IMF on Wednesday (Oct 20) said her election was the outcome of an internationally competitive process.

"Shirin brings to the fund a wealth of IT leadership experience, having held key positions in both national and global institutions," said IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva.

"She is an innovator, with a proven record of spearheading IT modernisation campaigns at large international organisations. Her strong strategic vision is focused on using technology to enable organisations to succeed in their work - an invaluable strength that will help the fund take advantage of the latest technological advancements to support its work in the service of its membership."

Ms Hamid was director-general and CIO of the information technology department at the Asian Development Bank (ADB) since 2016, leading a team of more than 600 IT personnel.

She reformed the ADB's IT ecosystem and policies, revamped existing operations, strengthened IT and data governance, and fostered innovation on big data, cyber security and digital platforms.

Prior to the ADB, she spent 11 years at the United Nations Development Programme as chief technology officer and director, overseeing IT functions and operations covering 170 countries and territories.

Her leadership roles in the private sector include acting general manager for IT at Keppel Group and Keppel Offshore & Marine, senior consultant at Deloitte's Boston and Singapore offices, and consultant at Andersen Consulting/Accenture.

Ms Hamid holds a master's degree in business systems analysis and design from City, University of London, and a bachelor's degree in computer science from Coventry University.

"Shirin will be joining the fund at this critical time when it is seeking to modernise the digital workplace, along with other capital improvements," said Ms Georgieva.

"Her diverse experience, strategic vision and considerable talent for leading large, culturally diverse teams are assets that will help the fund achieve its modernisation goals."