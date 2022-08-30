Singaporean, Indonesian commandos successfully conclude annual exercise

SINGAPORE - A joint exercise involving more than 100 commandos from the Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) 1st Commando Battalion and their Indonesian counterparts has been successfully concluded.

Exercise Chandrapura, a bilateral annual exercise with the Indonesian Armed Forces Special Forces Command that is now in its 28th iteration, was held in Singapore from Aug 22 to 29.

In a statement on Tuesday (Aug 30), the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said this year's exercise involved vocational sharing and professional exchanges.

The troops honed their combat skills in a vocation obstacle course and through urban operations training.

They exchanged professional knowledge in commando tactics, techniques, and planning procedures. The commandos from the two countries also trained in the vocation obstacle course, and executed an urban operations live-firing exercise as well as a bilateral static line parachute jump.

"These activities helped to build confidence, deepen friendships and strengthen mutual understanding between soldiers from the two armies," said Mindef.

The ministry also said the exercise concluded with an exchange of airborne wings during the closing ceremony, which was co-officiated by the SAF's Chief Commando Officer, Colonel Pang Chee Kong, and the commander of the Indonesian special forces command, Major-General Iwan Setiawan.

Mindef said Exercise Chandrapura, which was first conducted in 1994, underscores the close and longstanding defence relations between Singapore and Indonesia.

"Besides bilateral exercises, the Singapore and Indonesian armies engage in a wide range of activities such as visits, professional exchanges and cross-attendance of courses.

"These regular interactions enhance professionalism and foster mutual understanding between the two armed forces," the ministry added.