Singapore vows to keep economy competitive despite global headwinds

SINGAPORE - Even as the economic landscape becomes more challenging, Singapore will spare no effort to remain a competitive global business hub, said Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong on Tuesday.

It will continue moves to raise productivity and launch a renewed focus on the professional and financial services, among others.

In a speech on his ministry’s spending plan for 2023, Mr Gan said this likely not be an easy year for businesses, and the Government will not hesitate to provide targeted support where needed.

The economic growth is also like to slow down this year, while higher wages have been adding to business costs.

To ensure Singapore continues to punch above its weight on the global stage, businesses and workers must continue to improve efficiency and raise productivity, he said on Tuesday.

They must be ready for transformation, if Singapore were to achieve the goals spelt out over the longer term in the Singapore Economy 2030 vision, said Mr Gan.

“In the face of rising costs, biting resource constraints and a more challenging international environment, this is the only viable path to long-term growth and success,” he said.

He pointed out, for example, that in 2022 the nominal median gross monthly income for resident full-time workers grew by 8.3 per cent. And even after taking into account inflation, the real median income was up 2 per cent.

“While higher wages add to the costs for businesses, the key is to ensure that productivity increases to support higher wages. In this way, both businesses and workers will benefit.”

More challenges in 2023

And while the economy grew 3.6 per cent last year, the business outlook for 2023 is expected to be more challenging, with economic growth likely slowing to a pace of 0.5 to 2.5 per cent, amid possible recession in major economies.

There are also major longer-term structural shifts that will create both opportunities and challenges for Singapore, he said.

While geopolitical tensions put the open trading system under pressure, new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, are disrupting industries and business models, Mr Gan said.

Additionally, the transition to net zero emissions will affect almost every industry, from energy to manufacturing, transport to financial services, he noted.