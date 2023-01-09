Singapore to maintain ‘careful and calibrated’ approach towards restoring air connectivity with China: Iswaran

SINGAPORE – Singapore will continue to maintain a “careful and calibrated” approach towards reopening its borders and restoring air connectivity with China, even as airlines from both sides have applied to operate more flights between the two countries.

Transport Minister S. Iswaran told Parliament on Monday that the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) is evaluating these applications, and will progressively approve them.

But as with other countries previously, this will be done while considering the prevailing public health assessment, Changi Airport’s capacity and the airport’s ability to ensure efficient operations.

This approach is being taken despite there being significant scope to restore air connectivity between China and Singapore, with the number of flights and volume of passengers between the two countries currently at less than 10 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels, Mr Iswaran noted.

“All indications are that there will be strong demand… But in the near term, if you ask me, will there be a surge? I think unlikely. But neither will we be at a standstill,” he said.

“Our desire is really to do this in a systematic, calibrated manner,” he added, declining to provide a timeline of when passenger volumes between both countries are likely to return to pre-pandemic levels when asked by Ms Ng Ling Ling (Ang Mo Kio GRC).

Mr Iswaran said there were 25 weekly flights between China and Singapore as at end-October 2022. There are now 38 weekly flights between China and Singapore, including two recently approved flights to Beijing, which works out to an average of five to six flights per day at Changi Airport.

This is less than 10 per cent of the flights that were operated between Singapore and China pre-Covid-19, and about 1.5 per cent of the total flights handled by Changi today.

Similarly, Singapore currently receives between 700 and 1,000 inbound passengers from China daily, which is about 1 per cent to 1.5 per cent of the total daily arrivals at Changi currently.

Mr Iswaran noted that more than 60 per cent of travellers arriving from China are Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders.

“As China reopens its borders, we will continue with this cautious approach to ensure that Changi Airport has the capacity to manage the ramp-up in flights, provide clarity and certainty to airlines, and ensure that passengers have a safe and smooth experience,” he said.

“Singapore enjoys longstanding and multi-faceted relations with China. It is in the interest of both our countries to restore our air connectivity in a safe and orderly manner.”

Mr Melvin Yong (Radin Mas) asked whether the Transport Ministry had any plans to temporarily enhance Covid-19 measures at the airport given the worsening coronavirus situation in China.

In response, Mr Iswaran said that personal protective equipment (PPE) requirements have been stepped up for all airport workers performing passenger-facing and janitorial duties, in the light of the recent rise in Covid-19 cases globally. The Straits Times has asked Changi Airport Group and CAAS for more details.