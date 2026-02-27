Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Located in Bedok Camp, the new Multi-Mission Range Complex allows soldiers to train more realistically in various scenarios.

SINGAPORE - A second indoor live-firing facility will be built and be fully operational by 2031, Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing announced on Feb 27.

The new Multi-Mission Range Complex (MMRC 2), which will be located in Bedok camp, will enable soldiers to train more realistically across a range of scenarios, such as with unmanned systems and in counter-drone operations.

Once operational, the range - located two minutes from the future Sungei Bedok MRT station - will also free up land currently occupied by six existing live-firing ranges, which can be repurposed for other training needs, said Mr Chan.

Announcing the new facility at the debate on his ministry’s budget, Mr Chan said training its people for a more complex environment is as important for the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) as acquiring technology and hard capabilities.

Besides increasing range capacity, MMRC 2 will be equipped with a video targetry system, said the minister. Unlike static paper targets, such systems offer dynamic scenarios that test soldiers’ judgement, as well as their ability to engage moving targets at different heights.

In his speech, Mr Chan said conventional capabilities remain core to a strong and credible defence, and the SAF will continue to modernise and upgrade itself to keep pace with threats.

The air force will acquire three Gulfstream G550 Maritime Surveillance Aircraft to replace the Fokker-50s that have been in service since 1993.

The new planes follow Mindef’s announcement in September 2025 that the city-state will buy four Boeing P-8A Maritime Patrol Aircraft to refresh its maritime security capabilities.

Together, both aircraft will support the SAF’s mission of safeguarding the Republic’s sea lines of communication, said Mr Chan.

The SAF will also continue to use unmanned platforms for new concepts of operation, pairing them with manned systems. On this note, the navy is on track to launch the second of its six Victory-class multi-role combat vessels (MRCV) in the third quarter of 2026, he added.

The MRCVs have the combat capability of modern frigates, but are also designed to function as “motherships” for unmanned aerial, surface and underwater systems. They replace the missile corvettes that have been in service since 1989.

Beyond physical hardware, Mr Chan said the SAF must also continue to build capabilities in the cyber domain, as cyber and digital tools are increasingly used by opponents to exert pressure “just short of full scale war”.

“As a deeply digitally-integrated country, we have a larger surface area of attack as our systems are tightly coupled,” he said. This deep integration also means that the lines between civilian and military targets are blurred, and we are no strangers to such tactics being deployed against us.”

As such, the Digital and Intelligence Service (DIS) will upgrade its Cyber Defence Test and Evaluation Centre (CyTEC) to a Cyber Defence Test and Experimentation Centre that can simulate more sophisticated cyber defence scenarios.

The DIS will also better organise its national servicemen (NSmen) with relevant cyber expertise into sectoral cyber defence teams aligned with the nation’s critical information infrastructure sectors (CII) to strengthen the resilience of these sectors, said Mr Chan.

CII sectors here include energy, water, transport and infocomm.

MMRC 2 to provide 75 per cent time savings

The new indoor range in Bedok follows the one in Pasir Laba that was inaugurated in 2013.

Mindef said that while the current MMRC has reduced the time needed for unit level-live firing from a full day to half a day, MMRC 2 will allow individual soldiers to complete their shooting requirements in under two hours, or a time savings of about 75 per cent.

Once it is operational, NSmen will be able to book range slots through the OneNS app, similar to how they can currently book slots for their individual physical proficiency tests.

Speaking to the media on Feb 25, the army’s head of training development branch Senior Lieutenant-Colonel (SLTC) Jonathan Liu said the SAF continuously strives to optimise its use of land, and to train with “as efficient a footprint as possible”.

The new facility will have an annual throughput of about 120,000 personnel, and allow four live-firing ranges at Safti and two at Nee Soon to be repurposed for other training.

The SAF will then have six remaining outdoor ranges at its disposal: two at Nee Soon, two on Pulau Tekong and two at Poyan. These are needed to facilitate training with SAF platforms and for soldiers that need to consistently train in an outdoor environment, said SLTC Liu.

SLTC Liu said MMRC 2, which will have six 100-metre ranges, will be able to simulate a range of operational environments. These include peacetime contingency operations where the SAF supports the Ministry of Home Affairs in homeland security, in locations such as Changi Airport.

The facility will also be able to capture marksmanship performance data to provide personalised feedback for individual firers, helping them improve.

Concluding his speech on Feb 27, Mr Chan said Mindef and the SAF will continue to transform to defend Singapore against tomorrow’s threats, but this has to be coupled with the whole of society staying vigilant.

He noted that recent conflicts showed many examples of advanced militaries failing to respond even when presented with clear intelligence of threats, because they convinced themselves that attacks would not happen to them.

“These are all warning lessons for us,’ he said. “Every day of peace is another day where the dangers of complacency heighten (and) we must never let this happen under our watch.”