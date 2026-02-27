Singapore still assessing US invitation to join Board of Peace: Vivian Balakrishnan

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Government will explore initiatives such as those recently announced at the Board’s inaugural meeting on Feb 19, said Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

SINGAPORE – Singapore is still assessing an invitation from the United States to formally join the newly formed Board of Peace, said Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on Feb 27.

In the meantime, the Government will explore initiatives such as those recently announced at the Board’s inaugural meeting in Washington on Feb 19, he said.

Close to 50 countries attended the meeting of the Board, a US-led initiative to supervise the next phase of the Gaza peace plan.

Responding to Workers’ Party MP Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC), who asked for an update on the invitation sent in January, Dr Balakrishnan said Singapore will continue to play a constructive role in the pursuit of peace and reconstruction in Gaza.

Speaking during the debate on his ministry’s budget on Feb 27, Dr Balakrishnan reiterated that Singapore’s longstanding position on Palestine is that a negotiated two-state solution , consistent with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, remains the only path to a just and durable peace.

“We oppose attempts to create new facts on the ground that undermine the prospects for a two-state solution. It is our consistent position that Israeli settlements in the West Bank are illegal under international law,” he said.

At the same time, the Republic has continued humanitarian support for Gaza , contributing 11 tranches of aid and more than $25 million in assistance.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim noted how Singapore and Singaporeans have come together to contribute aid and monetary donations to Gaza.

This humanitarian crisis moved many members of the community, he added.

He said in Malay that Singaporeans have come together across races and religions to support relief efforts, reflecting a “we first” spirit.

Singapore has also continued to provide support for human capital efforts through its $10 million Enhanced Technical Assistance Package for the Palestinian Authority in preparation for the its eventual statehood.

It is also working with regional partners in the Middle East such as Jordan and Egypt to support Palestinians in Gaza, for example, through air drops of humanitiarian supplies and donation of prosthetics, he noted.

Dr Balakrishnan and Mr Zhulkarnain also recently hosted Palestinian Authority Minister of Finance and Planning Estephan Salameh , who was in Singapore on an official visit. Dr Salameh had expressed appreciation for Singapore’s humanitarian aid and capacity-building support, said Mr Zhulkarnain.

Mr Zhulkarnain said the Government looks forward to the continued sharing of Singapore’s experience with the Palestinian Authority in areas which may be of interest and assistance.

During the debate, Ms Hazlina Abdul Halim (East Coast GRC) had asked about the situation in Gaza, and Dr Syed Harun Alhabsyi (Nee Soon GRC) and Mr Yip Hon Weng asked about Singapore’s support for humanitarian efforts.

Singapore’s spirit of giving extends to other humanitarian crises around the world, said Mr Zhulkarnain.

When South-east Asia and South Asia experienced a series of natural disasters in 2025 , Singaporeans stepped up to contribute assistance and support fund-raising efforts by the Singapore Red Cross and other charity organisations, he noted.