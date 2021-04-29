Singapore sends two planeloads of oxygen cylinders to India

Two planeloads of oxygen cylinders were sent to India from Singapore yesterday, to help the country address its unprecedented oxygen crisis arising from a second wave of Covid-19 infections.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force transported the 256 oxygen cylinders on board two C-130 aircraft from Singapore to West Bengal.

Yesterday, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Maliki Osman reaffirmed both countries' strong bilateral relations, saying that Singaporeans stand in solidarity with India in its fight against the pandemic.

"This is made possible because of the existing close relationship between our two peoples, our governments and our countries," he said at the send-off at Paya Lebar Air Base.

Dr Maliki, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, handed over Singapore's humanitarian assistance to India's High Commissioner to Singapore, Mr P. Kumaran.

This initiative, arranged at short notice, is testament to the close collaboration and partnership across multiple agencies on both sides, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement yesterday.

Yesterday, India reported 360,960 new cases over a 24-hour period, the largest single-day total in the world, taking the country's total to nearly 18 million. India's death toll has passed 200,000.

Last Saturday, the Indian Air Force airlifted four cryogenic tanks from Changi Airport. The tanks will be used to transport oxygen in India.

In his speech yesterday, Dr Maliki reiterated that Covid-19 is a transboundary threat. "It (the pandemic) gives no regard for country, nationality or race. This is exactly why we must work collectively to support each other."

Dr Maliki thanked the government of India for working with Singapore throughout the pandemic, and keeping supply chains open and essential goods flowing.

"I have no doubt that the fighting spirit of the Indian people will prevail. We have witnessed India's immense capabilities in mobilising her people and resources when challenges arise," he said.

"While our contribution is modest, we hope that it will bring comfort and relief to those in need and encourage those on the front line in India, who are working tirelessly, to fight on."

He said he hopes that supporting India with oxygen supplies will add momentum to the work undertaken by Singaporeans, private entities and civil society organisations to contribute to India's Covid-19 fight.

So far, 7,511 oxygen concentrators, 516 Bipap ventilators and other medical equipment and supplies have been sent to India from companies and foundations in Singapore, tweeted Singapore in India - the official Twitter handle of Singapore's diplomatic missions in New Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai - yesterday.

On the same day, the Singapore Red Cross launched a public fund-raising appeal to deliver assistance and support to communities in India affected by the second wave.