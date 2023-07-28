Singapore’s envoy to Britain refutes Economist’s claim that CPIB cannot be independent

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s envoy to Britain has refuted a “serious charge” made in an Economist article that the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) cannot be independent because it reports to the prime minister.

The British magazine, in its issue published on Thursday, ran an article titled A Slew Of Scandals Puts Singapore’s Government On The Back Foot.

The article touched on the ongoing CPIB probe into Transport Minister S. Iswaran, and argued that the anti-graft agency could not be fully independent as it reported to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Singapore High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Lim Thuan Kuan, in a letter to the magazine on Friday, refuted the assertions made in the article, and said it misrepresented the process of CPIB investigations.

The CPIB does not require the prime minister’s permission for its investigations, said Mr Lim.

He added that CPIB sought Mr Lee’s agreement before initiating a formal investigation of Mr Iswaran because it involved a Cabinet minister. Mr Lee, he said, agreed within a day of receiving the CPIB director’s report.

Mr Lim, in his letter, said: “No prime minister in Singapore has ever prevented the CPIB from investigating anyone.

“But even if the prime minister does not consent to CPIB investigations, under the Constitution, the director of CPIB can still proceed with the investigations if he obtains the concurrence of the president. This is a constitutional provision unique among Westminster-style democracies.”

He added that there are also safeguards for the appointment or removal of the CPIB director that require the agreement of the president.

In its article, The Economist also noted that CPIB’s review of the rentals of two state-owned bungalows in Ridout Road by Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan “found no wrongdoing, or favours for either minister”, and a review by Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean of the process “also cleared them of any taint”.

It said: “The senior minister is both a friend of Mr Shanmugam’s and in the same branch of government. The case for an independent judge to be appointed to head such reviews is a strong one.”

In his response, Mr Lim said in the case involving Mr Shanmugam and Dr Balakrishnan’s rental of the two bungalows, it was PM Lee himself who had asked CPIB to investigate.

He said: “The bureau conducted a thorough examination and found no evidence of wrongdoing or corruption. The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) concurred with the finding.

“The Leader of the Opposition accepted the CPIB’s finding, stating in Parliament that he did not believe anybody was making an allegation that the ministers were corrupt.”

As for Mr Iswaran’s case, Mr Lim added that when the CPIB investigation is completed, it will submit the findings to the AGC, which will decide what to do with them.

He said the CPIB’s “fearsome reputation for thoroughness” means that few Singaporeans doubt its ability to see any case of corruption to its logical conclusion.

Said Mr Lim: “This is why The Economist’s charge, that simply because the CPIB reports to the prime minister calls into question its independence, would strike many Singaporeans as deeply offensive and uninformed.

“Would The Economist suggest the head of Scotland Yard is not independent because he is appointed on the advice of the UK Home Secretary, in consultation with the Mayor of London?”

Scotland Yard is the headquarters of the London metropolitan police force.

Mr Lim also questioned The Economist’s claim that CPIB lacked independence given Singapore’s consistently high rankings in Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI).

“In the latest 2022 CPI, Singapore was ranked fifth, behind only three Scandinavian countries and New Zealand, and ahead of every other Asian country. The UK was ranked 18,”he said.

Mr Lim said: “The Prime Minister - as well as his successor Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong - are as determined as their predecessors were to investigate any case of corruption, no matter who it involves, thoroughly and transparently.

“Singaporeans and foreign investors alike can be certain of this.”