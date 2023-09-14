Tharman sworn in as S’pore’s 9th president, reiterates plans to unite nation

PM Lee said he has no doubt that Mr Tharman, having held high-level appointments in international organisations and blue-ribbon advisory panels, will fulfil this role with distinction.

“The Government will work closely with you and support you to make the most of your experience and personal standing, in order to advance Singapore’s interests and enhance our status in the world,” he said.

PM Lee also noted that there is one person whose personal support will matter greatly to Mr Tharman.

“Let me take this opportunity to welcome your wife, Mrs Jane Ittogi Shanmugaratnam, to the new role that she will play as the spouse of the president in the years to come,” he said.

In closing, PM Lee said that Singapore is navigating its way forward in an increasingly troubled and uncertain world.

“Our society is in transition as we adapt to and evolve with changing circumstances. At such times, it is crucial that our nation’s highest office be occupied by someone with the right experience and abilities, values and character.

“I am sure that like your predecessors, you, too, will be a president for all Singaporeans, and serve Singapore with dedication and distinction.”