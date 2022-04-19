S'pore-New Zealand ties grew stronger amid the pandemic: Lee Hsien Loong

SINGAPORE - The Covid-19 pandemic has brought Singapore and New Zealand closer together, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday (April 19).

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and he had called each other regularly to exchange notes on their experiences, he said, adding that both countries' ministers and officials also regularly exchange information about the virus.

Mr Lee was giving a toast speech at the official lunch he hosted for Ms Ardern, who arrived in Singapore on Monday for a three-day visit.

In the early days of the pandemic when many flights were cancelled, both countries helped to bring each other's citizens home, said Mr Lee.

When borders were shut and supply chains disrupted, both sides formed an air freight connectivity partnership to keep food and medical supplies flowing between the two countries.

"In fact, the first such Singapore to New Zealand flight in April 2020 also carried nine New Zealanders back home, including a baby," said Mr Lee.

In May 2020, Singapore and New Zealand also jointly launched a repatriation flight to bring their citizens home from Myanmar.

Mr Lee said the strong bilateral cooperation between the countries is anchored on long-standing friendship and trust that has been built up over decades.

"With similar outlooks on trade liberalisation and economic integration, we joined hands on many path-finding economic initiatives," he said.

Singapore's first bilateral free trade agreement was with New Zealand, while Singapore was New Zealand's second bilateral free trade agreement partner after Australia.

Singapore and New Zealand also started a trade agreement together with Chile and Brunei, which grew to become today's 11-nation Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

But Singapore and New Zealand's close ties go back even further, said Mr Lee.

Noting that 2022 is the 80th anniversary of the fall of Singapore during World War II, Mr Lee added: "We remember and honour the New Zealand soldiers who fought bravely to defend Singapore during the war, especially those who, in the words of (British poet) Laurence Binyon's poem, 'shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old'."

Mr Lee also noted the strong people-to-people ties that both countries share.

Before the pandemic, some 60,000 Singaporeans visited New Zealand every year to explore its scenery and experience the Maori culture, or to "step into 'Middle Earth' and peep into Bilbo Baggins' house", he said.