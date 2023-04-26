Singapore moves up 2 spots to top world ranking on government effectiveness

SINGAPORE - Singapore has come out tops in a ranking that tracks the effectiveness of governments around the world, edging out Finland, which has topped the index since it was first published in 2021.

What pushed Singapore up from third place on the annual Chandler Good Government Index in the past two editions to the first spot in 2023 was its performance in the pillars of leadership and foresight, strong institutions, financial stewardship, attractive marketplace and helping people rise.

But the Republic fared slightly worse in the two pillars of robust laws and policies, and global influence and reputation, than it did in 2022.

The Chandler Institute of Governance said its report this year – its third – offers a special focus on how the pillars of good government stand together in the face of a polycrisis, which it defined as a cluster of global crises that interact to produce harms greater than each crisis would individually produce.

The mix of a deadly pandemic, bloody war and rampant inflation shone a spotlight on governments that have had to cope with relentless change and uncertainty while maintaining stability and adapting effectively, added the institute, a non-profit organisation headquartered in Singapore.

It said Singapore’s Government was able to deliver during turbulent times as it had improved in the areas of implementation, strategic prioritisation and innovation.

Singapore’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic was laudable, the institute added, noting that the country outperformed peer countries in its recovery from the pandemic, and the economy surpassed its pre-crisis levels.

Coming after Singapore in the top 10 were Switzerland, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, the United Kingdom and New Zealand.

Singapore, Finland, and Norway showed the strongest capacity to manage the risks posed by the polycrisis, said the institute, noting that well-governed countries are more likely to have developed greater resilience to prepare for such crises.

The index examines how public institutions come together to prepare for crises, how governments are confronting inflation while sustaining good jobs, and how governments are building more inclusive communities and resilient health systems, among other things.

Countries are scored on 35 indicators organised into the seven pillars.

It taps more than 50 publicly available global data sources, including from the United Nations, World Trade Organisation, World Justice Project and Yale University.

The institute said the most reliable predictors of overall good governance are the indicators capturing the rule of law, ethical leadership and property rights. This was also true for the 2022 and 2021 data, illustrating how fundamental these three components of government are to delivering effective governance, it added.

A total of 104 countries – representing about 90 per cent of the world’s population – were evaluated.