Singapore is waging a war against drugs; death penalty an effective deterrent: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE - Singapore is waging a war against drugs, and thousands will suffer if the country does not put up a fight or loses the war, said Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam.
Delivering a ministerial statement in Parliament on May 8 on Singapore’s drug control approach, he cited several drug-related crimes here that resulted in the deaths of people at the hands of their loved ones who had abused drugs.
Quoting statistics from the World Health Organisation and World Drug Report on the lives lost to drug use, Mr Shanmugam said: “These are not just statistics, they are the lives of fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, sons, daughters.
“That is why I use the analogy of war. I am talking about a war against those who profit off the drug trade at the expense of hundreds of thousands of innocent lives.”
Mr Shanmugam, who is also Minister for Law, said he was delivering the ministerial statement, as Singapore’s drug control policy has been criticised by individuals helping inmates to abuse the legal process.
In 2019, Singapore changed its policy towards drug abusers. Now, those who only abuse drugs without committing other offences are sent for treatment and do not get a criminal record.
But while Singapore tries to help abusers, it takes a tough stance against drug traffickers, said Mr Shanmugam.
He said: “We have zero tolerance for those who destroy the lives of others for money.”
In the 51-minute statement, the minister painted a grim picture of how the drug trade has affected the security and lives of citizens in countries such as the United States, Sweden and Belgium.
He said that in the last decade, there have been hundreds of shootings, fires and bombings in Antwerp, Belgium, many of which were linked to gang-related violence for a piece of the cocaine trade.
Citing examples of how relaxed drug possession laws in San Francisco and Oregon led to higher drug overdose deaths, Mr Shanmugam said such policies have a long-term impact on the next generation.
That is why the death penalty is an effective deterrent in the war against drugs, said Mr Shanmugam.
After it was introduced for trafficking more than 1.2kg of opium in 1990, there was a 66 per cent reduction in the average net weight of opium trafficked in the four years that followed.
The minister said it is not easy for policymakers to decide to have capital punishment.
“But the evidence shows that it is necessary to protect our people, prevent the destruction of thousands of families, and prevent the loss of thousands of lives,” he said.
Mr Shanmugam criticised activists for presenting an image of an unfair criminal justice system stacked against drug traffickers.
He called out five parties – the Transformative Justice Collective, The Online Citizen Asia, Mr Andrew Loh, Ms Kirsten Han and Mr Ravi Madasamy, known as M. Ravi.
He said they had made false statements alleging that a death row inmate was denied an interpreter during the recording of his statement.
Mr Ravi had acted for former death row inmate Gobi Avedian, 32, who was spared the gallows for drug offences in October 2020, after a five-judge Court of Appeal overturned an earlier decision by the same court.
Gobi was instead sentenced to 15 years’ jail and 10 strokes of the cane.
Mr Shanmugam said that while these activists portray the trafficker as a victim of unfortunate circumstances, they do not mention the harms caused to the victims of the traffickers or the number of lives wrecked by drugs.
He cited four cases in Singapore of the harms of drug abuse, including a man who stabbed his mother to death and punched his grandmother till she died, while under the influence of LSD, a hallucinogenic drug.
Mr Shanmugam added: “Drug abuse is not victimless, and all of these are caused by the drug traffickers whom people glorify.”
The activists also file unmeritorious legal applications on behalf of convicted drug traffickers, and often at the last minute, said Mr Shanmugam.
In the past few years, large groups of death row inmates have jointly filed applications to the court after all avenues of appeal and clemency have been exhausted.
To deal with this situation, the new Post-Appeal Applications in Capital Cases Act (Pacc Act) will require death row inmates to seek permission from the Court of Appeal before filing further applications to delay their executions after they have exhausted their appeals.
The law was passed by Parliament in 2022 and is expected to come into force within a few weeks, said Mr Shanmugam.
Due to Singapore’s approach on drugs, he said the number of drug abusers arrested here every year has halved since the 1990s.
But Singapore still faces a threat from drugs. The number of drug abusers arrested in 2023 was up by 10 per cent to 3,101, from 2,826 in 2022, according to statistics from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) released in February.
The number of cannabis users arrested was the highest in a decade, jumping 17 per cent to 277 in 2023, from 236 in 2022. CNB director Sam Tee said then that liberal attitudes towards drugs globally have shifted public attitudes here.
Mr Shanmugam said drug traffickers still try their luck because of the profits they can earn, as the street price for drugs is much higher in Singapore than in other parts of the region.
To continue combating drugs, Singapore will mark Drug Victims Remembrance Day every third Friday of May from 2024. The first one will take place on May 17 at the Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza.
Said Mr Shanmugam: “We will be holding a candlelight display to remember the victims of drug abuse, not only from Singapore, but from all around the world.”
The event will be followed by roving exhibitions across different locations around Singapore from May to July.
He said: “I strongly encourage Singaporeans to visit the exhibitions, participate in these activities, to be aware of the global and local drug situation, and to show solidarity in our fight against drugs.”