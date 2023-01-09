Singapore has not seen surge in Covid-19 cases from travellers from China: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE – The low number of people coming from China; no new, more virulent variant emerging there; and the highly vaccinated population here are why Singapore’s current Covid-19 measures work and are appropriate, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Monday.

The 38 weekly flights from China now bring in 700 to 1,000 travellers a day, which is less than 10 per cent of the pre-Covid-19 number, Mr Ong said in a ministerial statement in Parliament. Any increase in flights will be carefully calibrated, he added.

In the last four weeks of 2022, about 200 travellers from China were detected to have Covid-19 – or less than 5 per cent of all imported cases in that period. In contrast, Asean countries accounted for half of the imported cases here, with 15 per cent from the rest of Asia, 11 per cent from Europe and 9 per cent from the Middle East, said Mr Ong.

Imported cases make up only 5 per cent to 10 per cent of all infections.

Of the seven – mostly returning Singaporeans – imported cases that led to severe illness, only one was from China.

Furthermore, no new variants have emerged in China, although given China’s population of 1.4 billion, the majority of whom have not been infected by Covid-19, there remains risks and uncertainties.

New variants can emerge from anywhere in the world, not just China, said Mr Ong. And new variants do emerge all the rime. Already more than 650 Omicron subvariants have been identified, he said, “so we cannot jump at every subvariant, no matter how sexy the name sounds”.

But he also warned: “We cannot be complacent. The measures may work now, but not permanently. We will continually assess the situation and, if need be, make adjustments or implement new measures... Our decisions must be based on science, on evidence and on data.”

Singapore has never totally dismantled its pandemic measures, said Mr Ong. Incoming travellers need to be fully vaccinated based on World Health Organisation standards or produce a negative pre-departure test.

This is neither the tightest nor the most liberal of border measures among countries, but somewhere in between, he said.

If Singapore were to impose stricter measures on travellers from China, should it do the same to travellers from countries that contribute to more infections and severe cases, he asked.

“How will other countries treat travellers from Singapore when we encounter another infection wave?” he said. “New infection waves are bound to start in Singapore from time to time, over and over again, as variants with immune escape emerge, protection from vaccines and previous infections wane, and re-infections increase.”

But the great majority of people in Singapore have been vaccinated or have recovered from mild infections, so the population has developed strong hybrid immunity, said Mr Ong.