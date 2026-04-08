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Preparations for haj are proceeding as planned and MUIS will continue to monitor the latest developments in the region.

SINGAPORE – In light of the conflict in the Middle East, contingency plans are being developed to deal with potential travel disruptions and other unforeseen incidents affecting 2026’s haj pilgrimage, said Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim.

Preparations for haj are proceeding as planned, with the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) in close contact with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on the arrangements, he added.

MUIS will continue to monitor the latest developments in the region.

Speaking in Parliament on April 8, Associate Professor Faishal said the council is working with the Association of Muslim Travel Agents Singapore and haj travel agents to develop the contingency plans and ensure pilgrims have a safe pilgrimage.

“These include using direct flights to and from Saudi Arabia, choosing ground transport options less susceptible to disruption, and closer coordination of pilgrim movements in Medina, Mecca and Jeddah,” said Prof Faishal, who is also Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs.

He was responding to Dr Wan Rizal Wan Zakariah (Jalan Besar GRC), who asked about the status of the haj arrangements and the contingency plans to protect pilgrims.

The haj is one of the five pillars of Islam, and Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform the pilgrimage to Mecca are expected to do so at least once in their life.

In December, MUIS announced that all 900 places allocated by Saudi authorities for Muslim pilgrims from Singapore for the 2026 haj – which will begin in May – had been filled.

The conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran, which began on Feb 28, has resulted in airspace closures across the Middle East, affecting airlines and disrupting travel plans.

On April 8 Singapore time, President Donald Trump said he was suspending the bombing of Iran for two weeks.

In response, Iran said it would guarantee safe passage for maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz during that period, and talks with the US on ending the war will begin on April 10 in Islamabad.

In a supplementary question on April 8, Dr Wan Rizal asked if pilgrims who defer their haj due to security concerns, a sudden cancellation or significant disruption of the annual pilgrimage will be given priority in subsequent years.

He also asked if pilgrims will be able to get refunds or financial assistance in such situations so that they are not unfairly penalised.

Prof Faishal said affected pilgrims will be prioritised in future haj seasons, though this will be subject to the annual quota allocated by the Saudi Arabian authorities.

MUIS will also work with travel agents and service providers in Saudi Arabia to explore possible refunds in such situations, he added.

“Above all, the safety and welfare of our pilgrims remain our utmost priority. MUIS will continue to keep all pilgrims and the wider community informed of the latest haj arrangements,” said Prof Faishal.