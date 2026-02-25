Singapore consumer watchdogs received no complaints on AI-generated ads: DPM Gan

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

ST previously reported that AI-generated renderings had been used in property listings, confusing potential buyers.

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s consumer watchdogs – the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) and the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCS) – have not received any complaints about misleading or false advertisements made using AI-generated content.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong said this in a written reply on Feb 25 to a parliamentary question filed by Dr Charlene Chen (Tampines GRC).

Dr Chen had asked if the Government was working with consumer watchdogs and digital platforms, such as e-commerce and property listing sites, to detect and remove AI-generated content that misrepresents products and services.

The Straits Times previously reported that AI-generated renderings had been used in property listings , confusing potential buyers.

Mr Gan said that for online property listings, the Council for Estate Agencies’ (CEA) Code of Ethics and Professional Client Care, which sets the minimum standards of conduct for real estate agents, requires agents to ensure that all marketing materials accurately represent the property.

“In line with this, agents should provide sufficient disclaimers to inform consumers of the use of AI to alter or enhance images or videos,” said Mr Gan, adding that the council has taken enforcement action against those who have not done so.

ST has contacted CEA to find out how many property agents have been taken to task.

Mr Gan also reiterated that CEA is reviewing its regulations to provide further guidance on the use of artificial intelligence in property advertisements.

He pointed out that laws such as the Consumer Protection (Fair Trading) Act protect consumers against misleading or false claims made by businesses, including those involving AI-generated content.

He urged consumers who encounter such misleading claims to approach CASE for assistance, assuring them that CCS will investigate and take enforcement action against egregious businesses.

CCS has worked with e-commerce platforms and industry stakeholders to raise industry standards and promote responsible business conduct, he added.

One such example is the enhanced industry code on e-commerce transactions, released in September 2025. The updated guidelines state that online platforms should use AI tools in ways that are transparent and fair; and manage the legal risks from using such tools.

In the same month , the CCS released a voluntary self-assessment tool, AI Markets Toolkit, to help businesses assess if their AI models and practices comply with the law.