Singapore committed to protecting Jewish community and all minority communities: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE – Singapore is committed to protecting all minority communities living in the country and they include the Muslim and Jewish communities, said Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam on April 11.

He noted that sentiments against Israel arising from the Gaza conflict could affect the perception of Jewish communities around the world, but pledged that the Government would insulate and protect Singapore’s Jewish community from such impact as much as possible.

Speaking at an event organised by the Jewish Welfare Board to celebrate the advent of Passover, he said: “We have made a clear commitment to protect all our minorities which, in Singapore’s context, include Muslim and Jewish communities, and we take a firm view against any expression of violence, and obviously any actual violence.”

“There is a reason why a Cabinet minister is here, speaking with you – to send a message to everyone that every community in Singapore is equal and will be protected,” he added.

Passover, the most widely observed Jewish festival around the world, begins at sundown on April 22.

Around the world, instances of Islamophobia and anti-semitism have been on the rise, ever since Hamas’ Oct 7, 2023, attack in southern Israel that killed 1,200 Israelis, and Israel’s retaliation in the days since that has killed some 33,000 Palestinians.

In Singapore, the situation has so far looked quite different, noted Mr Shanmugam at the event held at the Jacob Ballas Centre in Waterloo Street.

Singapore is one of few places in the region where Jews can openly profess their faith, he added, noting that the community has had a long history here and played a vital role in building up the country through the years.

While Singapore too has felt some impact from the ongoing war in Gaza, despite trying hard not to import the tensions, conflicts and arguments, the level of friction here is much less than it is elsewhere, he added.

He cited Singapore’s framework of laws, firmness in making clear that laws will be enforced equally, and the efforts made through the years to increase understanding between various communities, as reasons for this.

On the conflict in the Middle East, Mr Shanmugam said both sides, Israelis and Palestinians, have dehumanised each other, and this was bad news for peace, regardless of who is right or wrong.

He added that in the 1960s and 1970s, Israel was seen as the underdog struggling for survival in the Middle East, eliciting natural sympathy from around the world, but this has eroded somewhat due to the policies of different Israeli governments towards the Palestinians.

He added that Singapore’s relations with Israel have been very strong since independence, but “it will not preclude us from taking a principled view on the actions of the different actors in the Middle East, at any point in time”.

Recent actions by Israel have been a cause for concern not just for Singapore but also for many in the international community, including the United States, he said.

“It is sad to see that a country like Israel, whose people have suffered so much during the Holocaust and centuries before that, should be accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice.”

This could affect Jewish communities around the world, he added.

This was why a strong stance had to be taken against a recent Facebook post by the Israeli Embassy, he said. The post made on March 24 compared the number of times Israel and Palestine were mentioned in the Quran.

The embassy had taken down the post that same day after intervention by the Government, and later said it had punished a staff member for putting it up without authorisation

Mr Shanmugam said the post risked inflaming tensions and could put the Jewish community here at risk and also undermine peace and harmony, if the anger spilt over into the physical realm.

Chief Rabbi Mordechai Abergel, speaking at the event, said the main theme of Passover is freedom – the festival commemorates the liberation of Jews from slavery in Egypt more than 3,000 years ago.

He added that Jews had found the freedom to practise their faith in Singapore more than 200 years ago, which allowed the community to thrive and make its contribution to the “unique oasis of respect and peaceful coexistence”.

His sentiment was echoed by Ms Leeran Gold, 33, who is a permanent resident here and a member of the Jewish Welfare Board.

The psychologist, who is married to a Singaporean and has lived here for 10 years, said: “I feel very, very safe here, and I think that’s a very special thing to have.”

More than 50 members of the Jewish community attended the event together with their guests, including leaders of the Inter-Religious Organisation (IRO) from the Muslim, Hindu, Christian and Zoroastrian communities, among others.

Among them was IRO honorary secretary Ameerali Abdeali. Speaking at the sidelines of the event, he said that while personal opinions and feelings about the war in Gaza are allowed, it should not spill over into the physical space.

“Whatever is happening in other parts of the world, we in Singapore have, over the decades, built our friendship... with the Singapore Jewish community, and we want to remain together and to help and protect each other,” he added.

“But at the same time, we are all praying for peace, not only amongst us in Singapore, but over there in the Middle East, particularly in Gaza, where there is untold suffering, and we are all affected by it. So we really hope that peace will remain and we will come to a new normal.”