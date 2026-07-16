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Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, accompanied by Mrs Lee and Minister of State for Home Affairs and Social and Family Development Goh Pei Ming, meeting Brunei’s Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office Prince Abdul Malik and Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Abdul Mateen in Brunei on July 16.

SINGAPORE – Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah reaffirmed their countries’ shared commitment to strengthening bilateral ties during SM Lee’s visit to the South-east Asian country.

The visit, from July 14 to 17, was for the Sultan’s 80th birthday celebrations, with SM Lee representing the Singapore Government.

In a statement on July 16, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said SM Lee conveyed birthday greetings from Singapore’s leaders during an audience with the Sultan on July 15, as well as their appreciation for his “longstanding and strong support for the enduring special relationship between the two countries”.

MFA said the shared commitment to strengthen ties comes as both sides commemorate the 50th anniversary of defence ties in 2026 and the 60th anniversary of the Currency Interchangeability Agreement in 2027, which allows the Brunei and Singapore currencies to be used interchangeably in both countries.

During his visit, SM Lee also had an audience with Brunei Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah and they discussed ways to further strengthen people-to-people ties among the next generation of leaders, officials, and youth from both countries.



These include the Y oung L eaders’ P rogramme, which is co-chaired by the C rown P rince, who is also S enior M inister at the P rime M inister’s Office, and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

SM Lee also met Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office Prince Abdul Malik and Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Abdul Mateen, as well as other Bruneian m inisters.

Both sides also explored ways to deepen bilateral cooperation across a wide range of areas, including energy and food security, supply chain resilience, and people-to-people exchanges.

SM Lee, who was accompanied by Mrs Lee and Minister of State for Home Affairs and Social and Family Development Goh Pei Ming on the visit, attended the royal guard of honour parade, the investiture ceremony and the royal banquet as part of the official birthday celebrations.

He also took the opportunity to engage with Singapore Armed Forces personnel training in Brunei and visit Singapore fish farm operator Barramundi Group’s aquaculture farm.