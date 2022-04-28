Singapore 3rd in global ranking on government effectiveness

SINGAPORE - Singapore came in third around the world and first in Asia, in a global ranking that tracks the effectiveness of government.

It is the only Asian country in the Chandler Good Government Index's top 10, which was dominated by European countries such as Finland in first place, and Switzerland in second place.

The index, in its second edition and published by Chandler Institute, a non-profit organisation based in Singapore, measures government capabilities and outcomes across 104 countries.

It uses 35 indicators, organised into seven pillars: leadership and foresight; robust laws and policies; strong institutions; financial stewardship; attractive marketplace; global influence and reputation; and helping people rise.

It taps more than 50 publicly available global data sources, including the United Nations, World Trade Organisation and World Justice Project.

This year, Singapore took the top spot for helping people rise.

The Chandler Institute releasing the index on Thursday (April 28) said governments are deemed to have helped people rise when they have used their capabilities to create conducive conditions for people from all walks of life to achieve their fullest potential.

Under this pillar, the index measures outcomes in education, healthcare, income inequality, social mobility and personal safety, among other things.

The institute noted that Singapore came in seventh in the social mobility indicator, an improvement from its 21st position last year.

It added that good governance is closely linked to social mobility and social progress.

Countries that ranked highly in its index also did well in these areas. For instance, there was a strong link between the index and the Social Progress Index, a comprehensive global measure of social progress that looks at 53 indicators to determine how well a society provides its people with the things they care about.

"Our findings suggest that good governance - not ideology, income level, or geography - is what determines the extent to which countries create opportunities for their people to rise on the basis of their creativity, work ethic, and contribution," said the institute.

Singapore also topped the ranking for financial stewardship and attractive marketplace this year, as with last year.