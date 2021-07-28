Short-term Covid-19 roles given to 15,000 workers

Since the start of Covid-19, over 15,000 workers have been placed in public sector or government-funded short-term roles, said Manpower Minister Tan See Leng in Parliament yesterday.

These workers were placed under the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package to support Covid-19 operations such as swabbing or quarantine procedures.

He was responding to questions by Mr Sharael Taha (Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC) and Workers' Party MP Raeesah Khan (Sengkang GRC), who asked about the Government's plans for workers in these temporary roles beyond the pandemic.

Dr Tan noted that among those placed in short-term Covid-19 jobs, about three in 10 were temporarily redeployed as part of the National Jobs Council's effort to support workers in hard-hit areas. For example, some Singapore Airlines flight attendants worked as care ambassadors in hospitals.

"These workers remain employees of their parent companies and most of them are expected to return to their parent companies when demand recovers," he said.

Others, including those who will not return to their previous jobs, can be helped by job matching services, he added.

He noted that last year, Workforce Singapore and the Employment and Employability Institute collectively placed close to 55,000 workers in suitable opportunities.

Mr Sharael also asked about training these workers, in case they struggle to find new employment after leaving their pandemic-related roles.

Dr Tan replied that firms which hired short-term workers are encouraged to convert them or to support them in going for training so they can find longer-term job opportunities.

BRING WORKERS ON BOARD We would encourage employers to open up, to consider hiring (such workers), bringing them on board and placing them collectively in training opportunities that the Government has set aside. MANPOWER MINISTER TAN SEE LENG

Employers themselves should also consider a wider range of job seekers, he said, instead of having a "plug and play" mindset, a reference to going for only trained hires who fit perfectly into a job role.

"We would encourage employers to open up, to consider hiring (such workers), bringing them on board and placing them collectively in training opportunities that the Government has set aside," he added.

Meanwhile, job seekers can also keep an open mind about new opportunities and consider less familiar roles, he said.