Shashi Jayakumar reappointed as S'pore representative to Asean human rights commission

SINGAPORE - Dr Shashi Jayakumar from the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS) has been reappointed for a second term as Singapore's representative to an Asean commission that promotes human rights.

The three-year term took effect on Jan 1, 2022, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement on Jan 10 (Monday).

The Asean Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) was inaugurated in 2009 and was responsible for developing the Asean Human Rights Declaration adopted by the Asean leaders at their summit in Phnom Penh in November 2012.

Law don Eugene Tan from the Singapore Management University (SMU) has also been reappointed for a second term as Singapore's alternate representative to the AICHR. He will represent Singapore in Dr Jayakumar's absence.

Dr Jayakumar currently heads the Centre of Excellence for National Security and is the executive coordinator for future issues and technology at the RSIS at Nanyang Technological University.

He was a member of the Singapore Administrative Service from 2002 to 2017, and was a senior visiting research fellow at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy from 2011 to 2014.

Associate Professor Tan, a former nominated MP from 2012 to 2014, is with the Yong Pung How School of Law at SMU.

He previously held academic positions at the National University of Singapore and the then Institute of Southeast Asian Studies, and had served at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.