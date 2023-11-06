Share of resident households owning cars drops to one-third amid Singapore’s car-lite push

SINGAPORE – Around one-third of Singaporean and permanent resident households own cars in Singapore, down from 40 per cent in 2013, as the Government nudges the Republic towards being a car-lite society.

The Government also aims to have 75 per cent of peak-period journeys made on public transport by 2030, via the expansion of the MRT network, up from the current 64 per cent.

Revealing these figures in Parliament on Monday, Acting Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said it is “not tenable” for Singapore’s vehicle population to keep increasing, with one million vehicles – including more than 650,000 cars – now on the roads.

He also reiterated the need for a zero-vehicle growth policy to manage traffic congestion in land-scarce Singapore: An increase in vehicle population would lead to more land being set aside for the construction of roads, or the need to accept highly congested roads – similar to that of cities in other countries.

Under a zero-growth policy, the number of certificates of entitlement (COEs) available for bidding is based on the number of deregistered vehicles.

In the latest tender exercise in October, COE premiums reached new highs – ending at $150,001 for larger cars and electric vehicles (EVs), $106,000 for smaller cars and EVs, and $158,004 for the Open category that can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles.

Responding to questions from MPs about the impact of the continued rise in COE prices on Singaporeans as well as measures to moderate further increases, Mr Chee said the Government’s car-lite strategy focuses on the provision of a mass public transport system, on top of an accessible, inclusive and sustainable land transport system.

Roads now occupy about 12 per cent of Singapore’s total land, while the land transport system accounts for about 15 per cent of Singapore’s total domestic carbon emissions, he added.

In tandem with the zero-vehicle growth policy, the Government has taken other measures to increase the use of less carbon-intensive modes of transport.

Public transport can ferry the greatest number of people to their destinations with the least amount of land used and carbon emissions generated.

A journey made on an electric bus produces only 30 per cent of the carbon emission levels produced by an internal combustion engine vehicle, while that of an MRT ride drops to only 10 per cent, compared with that of an internal combustion engine vehicle, said Mr Chee.

Hence, the Government provides more than $2 billion worth of annual public transport subsidies, which translates to subsidies of more than $1 per journey.

With a 40 per cent expansion of the public transport network through an additional 100km increase in the rail network by 2035, 80 per cent of households will be within a 10-minute walk from an MRT or LRT station by the next decade, up from the current 70 per cent, noted Mr Chee.

Additionally, to serve the needs of commuters who do not own cars, first- and last-mile options – such as walking and cycling – and access to point-to-point services offered by taxis, private-hire vehicles and car-sharing vehicles are being further improved.

Responding to Mr Liang Eng Hwa’s (Bukit Panjang) question on the feasibility of zero-vehicle growth, Mr Chee said this entails a “balancing (of) trade-offs”, which requires a review of what best meets commuters’ needs.

He added that the Government has to recognise that space could be used to serve different communities and generate more activities for people, instead of building additional roads.