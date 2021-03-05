Sentosa to become carbon-neutral destination by 2030

Sentosa will be transformed into a carbon-neutral destination by 2030 as part of a long-term sustainability plan.

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing told Parliament yesterday that the initiative is in keeping with efforts to capture opportunities in the green economy and to prepare for the rebound in global tourism.

In the future, tourists would be more interested in sustainable travel options such as eco-friendly hotels and attractions, he said, adding: "Through such efforts, we will strengthen Singapore as an exemplary sustainable tou-rism destination."

The Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) said it will work with technology partners to test-bed sustainable technolo-gies and concepts and engage around 200 businesses on the island to work towards its carbon-neutral ambitions.

Its key priorities include decarbonising energy systems, reducing food waste and introducing green travel options.

SDC and state investor Temasek have signed a memorandum of understanding to identify opportunities to test solutions to lower the island's carbon footprint. The partnership will also explore new ways to deploy cooling solutions on Sentosa and minimise waste sent to incineration plants.

SDC chief executive Thien Kwee Eng said: "Sustainability is a key priority and integral design principle in SDC's journey to create great guest experiences and safeguard Sentosa's value proposition for generations to come."

The island's businesses, including hotels and attractions, will also be engaged in efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

More details will be released later in the year.

SUSTAINABILITY MINDSET, GREEN SECTORS

Besides individuals adjusting their lifestyles, companies and industries must also make sustainability a habit, said Mr Chan.

Enterprise Singapore's Enterprise Sustainability Programme will help build a strong breed of local enterprises that can harness sustainability as a competitive advantage, he said.

More details on the programme will be out later this year.

"As we commit ourselves to a greener future, we must also grow green by seizing new opportunities in the green economy," Mr Chan added, noting that tradi-tionally energy-intensive sectors such as petrochemicals and agri-tech can achieve breakthroughs in carbon and energy efficiency through innovation.

The Investment Allowances for Emissions Reduction scheme, previously known as the Investment Allowance for Energy Efficiency scheme, will be enhanced.

More details will be released later this year.

More green growth sectors are also expected to be in Singapore's future industry mix, Mr Chan said, citing green financing and carbon services as examples.

Singapore is also attracting companies to anchor their research and development activities here under the Research, Innovation and Enterprise Plan 2025.

Singaporeans can also take advantage of these bright spots by upskilling and reskilling themselves to be better placed to capture these new opportunities and jobs created, said Mr Chan.

Choo Yun Ting