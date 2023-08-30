Second presidential candidate broadcast: Tharman’s speech in full

My Fellow Singaporeans,

I am standing in this Election, because we face a new and challenging future. We face profound global risks and uncertainties, which are likely to grow in the decade ahead.

The demands on the Presidency have hence grown.

I believe I can now best serve you as President, standing apart from Government and above politics, as we enter this new and more complex future.

My whole purpose in life has been to serve Singapore, and to help achieve a fair and socially just society.

It has been so since my days as a student activist. I stayed true to this purpose in life throughout the four decades that I spent in Government, first in the public service, and then in political office.

Why did I choose to serve in politics over the last two decades, after being a technocrat over the previous two decades?

I wanted to serve actively on the ground, as well as to have a direct hand in shaping policies for a fairer and more inclusive society.

My motive throughout has never been politically partisan, as everyone familiar with me and the work I have done, both within and outside Government, has known.

I have played an active role in the shift in government policies to provide greater support for the disadvantaged, to improve the quality of jobs and pay for lower income workers, and to improve retirement security for our seniors.

If I am a partisan, it is that I am a partisan for better chances and better support for Singaporeans who have less. To help them uplift themselves. And to uplift all our spirits. That is my purpose in life.

My fellow Singaporeans,

This Presidential Election is about our future together as Singaporeans.

I appeal to each and every one of you to vote for me on Friday: as a vote for a future of stability, a future where every generation can feel fortunate that we are Singaporeans, and a future of unity and deeper solidarity among us.

I have been deeply privileged to serve you in many ways over the decades - working on the ground as well as shaping national policies for a fairer and more inclusive society, and flying the Singapore flag high internationally.

I therefore come with a breadth and depth of experience that, I have to say with humility, is unique among the candidates in this Election.

Firstly, on the international stage. I will bring to the Presidency my international standing. I am the first Asian to have chaired the International Monetary Fund’s key policy advisory committee (IMFC). I have led high-level councils of the United Nations, the G20 and other global bodies on international economic, financial, human development, environmental and pandemic challenges in recent years. I have also built up strong relations with senior figures among our partners in Asia, the West and the developing world.