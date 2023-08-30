Second presidential candidate broadcast: Tan Kin Lian’s speech in full

My name is Tan Kin Lian. I am contesting the election to become President of Singapore.

Under the Constitution, the President has two specific duties, which are to safeguard the past reserves and uphold the integrity of the public service. If elected, I will carry out these duties diligently, honestly and to the best of my ability.

The President must always put the needs of the country and the people first. He must be committed to the duties and responsibilities of this high position, understand the needs of the common man and serve without fear or favour.

The President is also responsible for safeguarding our past reserves. In order to do so, he must possess independent thinking, good financial knowledge and a strong sense of integrity and responsibility to the people.

As a trained actuary and Chief Executive Officer of NTUC Income for 30 years, I have a good track record of making sound investment decisions that improve the lives of many people. Under my leadership, I grew the assets from $28 million to $17 billion, or 600 times, in 30 years. I loved my work because I was able to influence decisions that benefit ordinary people especially through difficult times.

I also had the opportunity to represent Singapore on the international stage by being on the board of the International Cooperative and Mutual Insurance Federation for more than 20 years, including five years as its chairman. This federation had over 123 members, which are large insurance groups, in 65 countries.

I believe my knowledge and experience will be useful in performing the key duty of the President. As custodian of the reserves, I will ensure that our past reserves are managed prudently to benefit Singaporeans both present and future.

The President is the Head of State of Singapore. As a leader, you must not be afraid to exercise independent thinking and not be afraid to stand alone for what is right.

Throughout my life, I have had to stand alone through many difficult times. When many investors lost their savings by investing in bad financial products in the past, I was not afraid to stand up on their behalf to ask questions. It takes courage, tenacity and resilience to ask these difficult questions and make people accountable for their actions.

I have a deep appreciation for the difficulties of ordinary people because I came from a very poor and humble background. I myself keep to a simple lifestyle and live frugally. When I was young, I lived in several rental homes all over Singapore. I could not go to university despite having very good results because I needed to provide for my family. I self-studied and worked my way up to become the CEO of NTUC Income.

Today, I am grateful for a loving wife, three adult children and five adorable grandchildren. It is wonderful to have a family where the members take care of each other over the years. I will continue to uphold important family values as this is the cornerstone of any society.