Second presidential candidate broadcast: Ng Kok Song’s speech in full

My fellow Singaporeans,

The future well-being of Singapore depends on you electing a competent President who is non-partisan. Non-partisan means not biased towards any political party.

There are three candidates standing for the elected Presidency. One resigned a month ago from the Government and from the ruling party to run for Presidency. The other has opposition figures in his campaigning. I am the only non-partisan candidate. I do not and have never belonged to any political party.

Why is it important to have a non-partisan President?

The Constitution of Singapore requires that anyone nominated for President must not belong to any political party. The intent of our Constitution is very clear – to have a non-partisan elected President so that the President is above the partisan politics of Parliament.

Yet all our elected Presidents since 1993 were affiliated to or endorsed by the PAP.

Our system has been compromising the spirit of the Constitution. Our system has complied with the letter but not the spirit. Our system allowed past political leaders to stand for election merely months after resigning from their political party.

We are now in 2023. This is not 1993. I strongly believe that the time has come in this Presidential elections to uphold the spirit of the Constitution.

Why is it an urgent matter to have a non-partisan President? Because the risks have increased.

In 1984, at his National Day Rally, the then-Prime Minister Mr Lee Kuan Yew raised the idea of the Elected Presidency. Mr Lee warned of silver-tongued politicians who make empty promises and squander our hard-earned reserves.

Earlier this month, our current Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said “If you have a freak election, you have the wrong team in charge, you have a rogue government who wants to raid the reserves. In one term all your life savings of generations of Singaporeans will be gone”.

My fellow Singaporeans, politics in Singapore today has become highly contestable.

Having the wrong team in charge in the near future is no longer a remote possibility.