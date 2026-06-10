Schools must empower young people to believe they can make a difference: President Tharman

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam speaking at the University of Dar es Salaam during his state visit in Tanzania on June 9.

DAR ES SALAAM – When young people believe they can contribute to the larger good of society, they are more likely to stay in or return to their home countries.

This is an important trait that schools must develop in young people, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam said on June 9 during a session with about 600 students and faculty members at the University of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania.

Young people must be equipped not only with education and skills, but also a sense that they can make a difference.

President Tharman was responding to a question from a Tanzanian undergraduate who cited an increase in youth who want to work abroad and asked how a developing country like Tanzania could make its youth more confident in their home country.

“That is an issue of empowerment,” he said.

President Tharman, who is on a state visit to the East African country from June 8 to 10, delivered a speech titled Investing In The Drivers Of Inclusive Growth at the university before taking questions from the audience.

Africa faces an unprecedented demographic challenge, he said, with a very large number of people reaching working age in the next decade.

The World Bank projects that 500 million young Africans will enter the workforce over the next 10 years, and only about 165 million of them will find formal jobs.

The gap of about 335 million is unprecedented in world history and is not merely a gap in numbers, he said.

“It is potentially a gap that will be manifest in a loss of hope and a loss of a sense of future amongst young people,” he said.

Good jobs therefore have to be the test of whether growth and development is succeeding, he added.

“Every capacity in government, amongst enterprises, and in the whole of society, has to bend at the knee of creating good jobs for the population.”

President Tharman noted that Africa’s challenges are compounded by shifts in global trade, rapid advances in artificial intelligence and technology, and climate change, which affects those working in agriculture, where about half of Africa’s population is engaged.

Yet these challenges also present opportunities, he said.

Africa can succeed with bold and urgent shifts in policies, regulations, public-private partnerships, and with the support of international development finance, he said.

“It’s in the world’s interest that Africa succeeds,” he added.

Education and training are fundamental to transforming those challenges into opportunities, President Tharman said.

While a much smaller proportion of Sub-Saharan Africa’s young people are enrolled in higher education today compared with other regions, this presents an opportunity, he said.

Africa is not locked into a higher education model that is focused on academic learning. It can now build a system centred on capabilities rather than academic credentials, he said.

This contrasts with many parts of the world where too many academic graduates are produced to compete for few jobs, leading to frustration.

During the question-and-answer session lasting about 30 minutes, he fielded questions on a range of issues, such as how to finance the next stages of development for Tanzania and how to drive public-private partnerships.

Asked how Singapore aligns education with skills development, President Tharman said the country’s goal has been to ensure that everyone emerging from the education system can secure a job, improve their prospects and live a life of dignity.

It worked backwards from this goal, he said.

In the country’s early stages of development, employers sought workers with basic skills who could learn on the job. As the economy advanced, employers increasingly needed workers with specialised and advanced capabilities.

While Singapore inherited the British system which included a university set up in Singapore, it resisted the wider trend to expand the university sector.

Instead, Singapore set up more polytechnics and institutes of technical education, and later its universities. A large number of students go into university having gone through the polytechnics, he added.

President Tharman also highlighted opportunities in energy, climate and governance for Africa, which could help to generate employment and investment.

One student asked how President Tharman manages multiple responsibilities as a father of four while serving in senior leadership positions.

Looking at his spouse Jane Ittogi Shanmugaratnam in the audience, he replied: “No matter how many children one has and what job one is doing, a healthy and close partnership with your spouse is very important.”

This does not mean that the burden of bringing up children rests on one spouse, he added.

“It means shared responsibility,” he said. “We have to share the experience of bringing up children and see it not as a burden but a joy.”