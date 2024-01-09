SAF to participate in multinational military operation to keep Red Sea safe

The Defence Minister noted that since Jan 7, Yemen-based Houthi forces have attacked about 20 merchant ships in the Red Sea with missiles and attempted to hijack the vessels. The Singapore-flagged Maersk Hangzhou, a container ship owned and operated by Denmark, was also attacked.

The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have said the attacks are meant to show support for Palestinian armed group Hamas in its war with Israel in the Gaza Strip.

The attacks resulted in all five of the world’s largest shipping companies suspending transits through the Red Sea, which is the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia, noted Dr Ng.

He said the immediate impact on Singapore from the ongoing attacks is expected to be limited, as the majority of the Republic’s critical supplies such as food and pharmaceuticals are delivered by air freight or do not pass through the Red Sea.

Local manufacturers likely also have sufficient spare inventory to hedge against supply disruption, but he noted that they are worried about increased business costs.

Dr Ng said Singapore is contributing to the coalition operation in the Red Sea – launched by the United States on Dec 19, 2023 – as it aligns with the three principles of maritime security cooperation that the Republic articulated at the Shangri-La Dialogue in 2005 when the Malacca Strait and Singapore Strait were threatened by piracy and sea robbery.

The principles are that primary responsibility for maritime security lies with the littoral states; that the international community has a role to play; and that cooperation has to be in accordance with international law and respectful of the sovereignty of the littoral states.

Operation Prosperity Guardian comes under Combined Task Force 153, one of five task forces under the CMF. Singapore has been a member of the CMF since 2009.