S’pore, Uzbekistan to explore tourism opportunities, exchange best practices on destination development

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan - Singapore and Uzbekistan will explore collaboration opportunities in the tourism sector, paving the way for greater connectivity between the two countries.

On Wednesday, President Halimah Yacob and her counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev jointly witnessed the exchange of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for both countries to exchange best practices on marketing tourism products and destination development at Kuksaroy Palace, Uzbekistan’s presidential office.

The agreement, signed between the Singapore Tourism Board and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Uzbekistan, will also encourage private-sector cooperation to promote quality tourism, such as participation in tourism fairs and exhibitions.

Madam Halimah, who is on a state visit to Uzbekistan, was received by President Mirziyoyev at Kuksaroy Palace. She is the first Singapore president to visit the Central Asian country.

During a delegation meeting, the two leaders had a wide-ranging discussion on several areas of cooperation, including trade and investment, cultural exchanges, tourism promotion and education, said Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement.

Both leaders agreed that there was scope for Singapore and Uzbekistan to collaborate in the area of inter-faith dialogue as both countries are multi-ethnic and multi-religious societies, MFA added.

Three other agreements were exchanged on Wednesday, including one on cultural cooperation that will be in effect from 2023 to 2026.

The two other deals will see both countries cooperate in preventing and combating crime, including terrorism and conflicts between religious groups.

Madam Halimah had a dialogue with Uzbekistan’s main religious leaders before visiting the palace. There are 16 religious groups in the Central Asian country.

At the palace, she planted a tree in the Alley of Honoured Guests. President Mirziyoyev also hosted a state luncheon in her honour.

She will be hosted to dinner by Ms Tanzila Narbayeva, Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis, and will meet other women parliamentarians.

This year marks the 26th year of diplomatic relations between both countries. President Mirziyoyev made a state visit to Singapore in January 2023, where more than 10 MOUs were inked between various agencies and companies.

At a business forum held at Tashkent City Congress Hall, Madam Halimah said an exchange of state visits within such a short period is not typical, and reflects the growing interest of both countries to explore closer cooperation.