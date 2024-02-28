S’pore to keep defence spending at 3% of GDP as risk of conflict has become ‘non-zero’

SINGAPORE – Anyone following the news would not need convincing that the world has become a more dangerous place, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said on Feb 28 as he made clear the need for continued investment in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) to deter aggression against Singapore.

To keep the SAF strong, the Republic will keep military spending at about 3 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) over the next decade.

This is barring any conflicts or wars, Dr Ng said during the debate on his ministry’s budget. He announced several updates to the SAF’s platforms, including that the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) would acquire eight F-35A fighter aircraft to complement the 12 F-35Bs that it had previously bought.

In his speech, he noted that the Russia-Ukraine conflict is in its third year, while there are worries that the Israel-Hamas conflict could spread beyond Gaza. A de facto trade war between US and China has started, and there are worries that both countries can clash over Taiwan, he added.

All this means that he has changed his assessment of the risk of regional and global conflicts from being unlikely to being “non-zero”, said Dr Ng.

“I can assure this House that surprises and unintended consequences are in store – some linked, others completely out of the blue,” he added. “When the ambient temperature of geopolitics rises, sparks and fires will arise from multiple sources.”

Recounting the 1990 invasion of small and wealthy Kuwait by its neighbour Iraq, Dr Ng noted that the US went to the rescue, leading a 42-country force.

If something similar were to happen here, the Government, Mindef and the SAF do not plan on the basis that another country will come to Singapore’s rescue, said Dr Ng.

“If Singaporeans will not or cannot defend Singapore, there is no backstop. That is the simple truth,” he said.

Mindef’s budget for the coming financial year is projected to be $20.2 billion – a 2.5 per cent increase from FY 2023.

Dr Ng said that while Singapore’s defence spending has increased nominally in recent years, the share as a percentage of GDP has been falling, mainly due to faster economic growth.

Defence spending has fallen from 5 per cent of GDP two decades ago to 3 per cent today, even as total government spending has risen from 16 per cent to 18 per cent of GDP, he said.

This has been possible without compromising the Republic’s defence capabilities due to consistent and sustained investment in defence, which is the most effective and efficient means of building a strong military over the long term, added Dr Ng.

Noting that military capabilities need years to mature and produce results, he said Singapore is reaping the dividends of its long-term spending.

For instance, the RSAF began evaluating the F-35 in 2004, before announcing its first buy of four of the planes in 2019. When the F-35s are delivered from 2026 onwards, they will enable the air force to progressively draw down its ageing F-16s while maintaining a capable air force, said Dr Ng.